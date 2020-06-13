On dealing with anxiety in these difficult times

ROCCO NACINO

He may look cheerful and productive on his Instagram account through the quarantines — what with new hobbies picked up, new businesses and Philippine Navy reservist activities — but “Descendants of the Sun” actor Rocco Nacino is not immune from the anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

According to an AFP report in April, the coronavirus is “predicted to have a profound and pervasive impact on mental health as billions struggle to cope with isolated living and anxiety spikes.”

Nacino agrees as he told The Manila Times Entertainment over Zoom, “I didn’t immediately realize that this whole pandemic actually affected me, that I went through anxiety pala, not depression.”

As an actor and celebrity, Nacino said practically everything he does from day to day is a no-no in this pandemic. That is, interacting with a large group of people be it for taping for TV shows and movies or doing mall shows and corporate events, among others.

Like many people around the globe, 'Descendants of the Sun' actor Rocco Nacino experienced anxiety shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“May time na naiisip ko, hindi na ako magkakaroon ng trabaho. And I am building a house so talagang naglalabas ako nang naglalabas ng pera. These things were running through my mind,” he continued.

Nacino, a proud fur-parent, considers his dogs a big help in

regaining his old self back.

Nacino also did not shy away in admitting he feared being forgotten as an actor as the weeks of quarantine went into months.

Before the pandemic hit, Nacino was busy with GMA Network’s local adaptation of Descendants of the Sun (DOTS) as Technical Sergeant Diego Ramos. Until now, the network has yet to decide on when taping will resume.

“[My girlfriend] Melissa [Gohing], siya yung medyo naging sounding board ko—naglalabas ako ng saloobin, worries kung ano ang gagawin ko at kung may ibang way ba para kumita,” he recalled his bout with anxiety which lasted for a good two weeks.

To destress, Nacino turned to binge eating that led to weight gain. He snapped out of it when someone reminded that he should keep his form.

“It was then I started to run. Alam natin na exercise releases endorphins di’ba, so the happy hormones make you feel alive again.”

He also found a healthier outlet for his frustrations, directing his energy toward taking care of his dogs, while making time for human interaction, specifically with his fans through online platforms.

Once he had a better hold of his mental health, the Philippine Navy Reservist took time to volunteer and help out.

“Ito din pala yun yung ginagawa ko sa mall shows — I just had to do it online. I also realized na yung pag-sasalita ng isang celebrity makes an impact on the lives of others so that’s what I did.”

The 28-year-old actor also reminded himself to be grateful for where he is today despite the tragedy that struck the world. He recalled how he joined the reality talent search “Starstruck” Season 5 in 2005 and how the next 15 years unfolded with GMA Network steering his career to success.

“I recognized na love ako ng GMA — they replayed ‘Encantadia,’ they aired “Pamilya Roces” sa Pinoy TV and ‘Ang Bayan Ko’ is now on YouTube. These made me realize that I’ve done good shows for GMA and that they really took care of me by entrusting me these good roles.”

Gratitude, exercise, taking care of his dogs and maintaining his connection with people all together helped Nacino to get back on his feet again.

“Nabalik ko yung sarili ko with my activities and regimen. I knew I have to be at my best para makatulong sa ibang tao. Dapat hindi ko pabayaan ang sarili ko para makatulong sa ibang tao.”

Giving back

With a renewed vigor for life amid the pandemic, Nacino also went about helping other people.

Earlier this month, Nacino and his girlfriend, volleyball athlete Gohing, launched “Food from the Heart,” a fund-raising campaign to feed families in depressed areas. Their first beneficiaries are the senior citizens of Talim Island in Rizal who they will soon visit for the donation.

Moreover, Nacino — a Petty Officer (PO) 3rd Class of the Philippine Navy who completed his training in 2019 — has been actively helping out personnel working at the frontlines.

On May 13 Nacino and Gohing joined the feeding activity for quarantined marine soldiers at the Philippine Marine Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.

“I do my duties as as a reservist through these things — itong ‘Help from the Heart’ campaign, yung pag likom ng donations, paghanap ng connections kung sino ang pagbibigyan, paggamit ng influence as a celebrity para makatulong sa ibang tao na tanggalin yung anxiety and to give them hope.”

Instead of being physically present in checkpoints or hospitals like other reservists, he took the advice of his seniors in the Philippine Navy to maximize his influence through these difficult times.

Realizations

Even as he shook off his anxiety, Nacino remains pensive like most people today.

“Nalaman ko ang mga needs ko and I forgot about the wants. I have my sports car, I have watches but now I only use one watch, and I’m just grateful to have a car to buy supplies. Hindi ko kailangan ng magagandang bagay.”

Learning the value of the intangible in the last three months, he concluded, “Through this pandemic, we realize kung ano at sino ang kailangan natin, and that is our family. We became closer with our loved ones, through video calls, napaadalas ang pag sabi ng ‘I love you’ and that really means a lot. Hindi ko ito sinasabi ng madalas noon and I’m grateful I get to do it now.”

‘No taping just yet’

As much as Nacino misses taping for TV shows and movies,

particularly GMA Network’s “Descendants of the Sun”

(DOTS) he personally believes they should not return to

set too soon.

Under the present General Community Quarantine

for the National Capital Region, taping is now allowed

but with strict protocols.

“Kung ako lang, nandun yung takot ko, kasi

when you say taping, automatic mass gathering

na yan,” Nacino said.

Acknowledging that not everyone he works

with is like him — single without children

to support and a family he might risk infecting

if he goes out to work — the actor

opined, “Kung pwede, mas OK na maghintay

muna tayo to make sure na may vaccine na

and safe na lahat.”

He further said that in resuming DOTS, he’d rather

not sacrifice the storyline within the given taping

restrictions just to go back work.

“Yung story ng DOTS, may sinusundan talaga

yan eh — yung mga fight scenes, mga scenes

na tumutulong kami sa barrio — and those

can’t be done with the present guidelines,”

he pointed out.

“Nagpag-usapan din namin na parang

nakakatakot yun i-risk dahil masisira din yung

story. For me, it’s better to wait it out na lang, when

everything gets better.”