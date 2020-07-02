On first year as mayor, Belmonte highlights QC’s fight vs COVID-19, ASF

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte discussed how her administration focused on addressing issues in the city particularly the coronavirus disease and African Swine Fever (ASF).

In her State of the City Address on Wednesday, Belmonte said her administration was able to control the fatal disease of African Swine Fever that adversely affected the livestock industry.

“Mabilis nating na-kontrol ang sakit na ito, at nakapagbigay tayo ng financial assistance sa mga apektadong hog raiser,” Belmonte said.

(We immediately controlled the spread of this disease and we also distributed financial assistance for the affected hog raisers.)

Belmonte also cited the local government’s immediate decisions in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belmonte said the city was the first to declare a state of calamity before the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, which allowed the city to activate its Quick Response Fund and provide needs of its constituents.

Belmonte said the city government also allotted P7 billion for food packs, cash aid and other assistance under its COVID-19 response efforts.

The local government also earmarked funds for “decontamination efforts, accommodations, equipment, hazard pay for frontliners and test kits, quarantine facilities and hygiene kits for COVID-19 patients and additional equipment for city-run hospitals,” Belmonte said

The mayor also bared that part of the city’s recovery plan is to allocate P2.9 billion for blended learning in public schools and universities in the city and “stimulus packages to support the city’s micro and small entrepreneurs in this time of need.”

