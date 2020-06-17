On his 31st birthday, Vico Sotto regularizes 100 employees of Pasig gov’t

MANILA, Philippines — On his 31st birthday on Wednesday, Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto regularized 100 employees of the local government unit who have been on contractual status for more than 20 years.

Just signed the appointment papers of 100 NEWLY REGULARIZED EMPLOYEES.May streetsweeper, may engineering aide… lahat… Posted by Vico Sotto on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 FEATURED STORIES

In a Facebook post, Sotto said that among the employees who can now enjoy regular status are a street sweeper and an engineering aide.

Sotto added that with all the papers he signed, there are no more employees who have been working for the LGU for 20 years or so who remain on contractual status.

“Delayed by COVID-19, our employee regularization program continues!” Sotto said.

The regularization of LGU employees has been one of the campaign promises of Sotto during his bid for the Pasig City mayoralty.

In January, the neophyte mayor regularized 53 casual employees. An additional 109 employees were later regularized in February.

