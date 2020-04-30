On Labor Day, Bong Go recognizes role of workers in economy

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go called on the national government and local government units to continue upholding the rights and promoting the welfare of Filipino workers as the country commemorates Labor Day on the first day of May.

“Sa kabila po ng dinaraanang pagsubok ng bansa dala ng COVID-19, binabati ko po ang ating mga manggagawa ng isang mapagpalayang Araw ng Paggawa,” Go said.

(Despite the challenges the country experiences brought about by COVID-19, I am wishing all our workers a liberating day of labor.)

“Kayo ang pundasyon ng ating patuloy na lumalagong ekonomiya. Bilang mambabatas, asahan ninyo na patuloy kong isusulong ang mga panukalang batas at susuportahan ang mga programa upang mas lalong maprotektahan ang inyong mga karapatan at mas mapabuti ang inyong kapakanan,” he added.

(You are the foundation of our continued flourishing economy. As a lawmaker, expect that I will continue to push for proposed bills and support programs that will further protect your rights and to improve your welfare.)

Go also assured workers that the government will always prioritize their rights and welfare amid the challenges posed by the ongoing public health crisis.

“Habang patuloy nating nilalabanan ang sakit na COVID-19, ginagawa ng pamahalaan ang lahat ng makakaya para mabigyan ng tulong ang mga apektadong manggagawa.”

(As we continue to combat COVID-19, the government is doing everything to provide assistance to affected workers.)

“Bilang suporta, naging panawagan ko din ang pagbibigay pa ng dagdag na tulong para sa mas nakararami, katulad ng mga apektadong manggagawa ng mga maliliit na negosyo o ang mga MSMEs, at iba pa,” he added.

(As a support, I also called for the additional assistance to many, like the affected workers of small businesses or the MSMEs.)

Earlier, Go appealed for the provision of support to workers and employees of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Go said that most MSMEs were forced to temporarily, totally or partially close down due to the global health crisis and the extended enhanced community quarantine measures.

“Malaking parte ng bumubuhay sa ating ekonomiya ay ang mga MSMEs at ang kanilang mga workers. Tulungan natin silang buhayin ang kanilang negosyo at maiahon ang kanilang mga empleyado habang nasa panahon ng krisis ang buong bansa,” Go said.

(A big part of what fuels our economy is the MSMEs and its workers. Let’s help them propagate their business and uplift their employees while the country experiences crisis.)

Go’s appeal led to the granting of a subsidy program to provide assistance to MSMEs and their employees by the Department of Finance. About four million MSME employees benefitted from the program.

The Department of Labor and Employment also implemented its COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) for affected workers in the formal sector. CAMP provides qualified beneficiaries a one-time financial assistance of P5,000 and employment facilitation services.

Meanwhile, Go also shared his proposed Balik Probinsya program which, if successful, could benefit millions of Filipino workers nationwide who will no longer need to move to urban centers for better job opportunities.

“Sa tulong ng Balik Probinsya program, umaasa po ako na hindi na kakailanganin pa ng ating mga manggagawa mula sa probinsya na pumunta sa Maynila para lamang makahanap ng trabaho,” Go said.

(With the help of Balik Probinsya program, I am optimistic that our workers from the province no longer need to go to Manila to find jobs.)

“Ipinangangako ko po na ipaglalaban ko ang programang ito para makalikha pa tayo ng marami pang trabaho at mapabuti ang buhay ng manggagawang Pilipino. Muli, maligayang Araw ng Paggawa sa inyo. Mabuhay po kayo!” he added.

(I promise to fight for this program so we can generate more jobs and improve the lives of our Filipino workers. Again, happy Labor Day to you.)

Ending his message, Go remains optimistic that the country will overcome the challenges brought by COVID-19.

“Naniniwala ako na malalampasan natin ang krisis na ito. At nanatiling matatag ang aking tiwala na kaisa ng pamahalaan at ng buong sambayanang Pilipino ang hanay ng ating mga manggagawa sa hangaring manumbalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya sa mas lalong madaling panahon,” he said.

(I believe we can overcome this crisis. And I am resolved that with the help of the government and the entire Filipino nation, our labor sector, my hopes are high to rejuvenate our economy as soon as possible.)

