On long-distance series and misuse of relief funds

‘Isolation Stories’ turns lens on life at home, pandemic

LOS ANGELES: Oscar nominated writer and producer Jeff Pope made art based on the pandemic’s burdens.

In the limited series streaming on BritBox, episodes tackle a pregnant woman abandoned by her married lover; a son tending his ill father; a hypochondriac in counseling; and a family man with a crumbling marriage.

David Threlfall, Eddie Marsan and his sons Blu Marsan and Bodhi Marsan appear in “Isolation Stories.” AP PHOTO

Eddie Marsan (“Deadpool 2”), played an embittered spouse.

Family members played supporting roles, and someone had to be camera operator. In the episode starring Sheridan Smith (“Doctor Who”), it was her partner, Jamie Dorn.

Sanitized equipment was delivered, Dorn learned how to use it, then the production became a long-distance affair.

AP

* * *

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star charged with misusing relief funds

ATLANTA: Maurice Fayne, a reality television star who appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” was indicted for allegedly using Covid-19 relief funds — from the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help small businesses survive — to pay for a Rolls-Royce and custom jewelry.

In a news release, the Department of Justice said Fayne — who also uses the screen name Arkansas Mo — was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering. He’s also charged with wire fraud in connection with a Ponzi scheme. AP