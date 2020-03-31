On second day, Central Visayas has no new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY – At least 25 new tests yielded negative results for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in the Visayas on Tuesday, March 31.

This is the second day that the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), a subnational laboratory certified and designated by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine to conduct COVID-19 tests, reported no new cases.

The region’s number of COVID-19 fatalities, however, increased by one, bringing the number of deaths in Central Visayas to six.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), did not elaborate on the identity of the latest fatality in Cebu City.

He also did not confirm or deny reports that the fourth fatality in the city was a doctor.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Dennis Thomas Tudtud confirmed the death of his father, Dr. Dennis Ramon Tudtud, 68. Tudtud claimed his father died due to complications related to COVID-19.

Dennis Ramon, an oncologist succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, three days after his wife, Dr. Helen Tudtud, also a physician, likewise ost in the fight against the disease.

The Tudtuds’ home in Talamban, Cebu City, has been cordoned off to the public since last week. Police are guarding their house preventing people from going near them.

“The DOH-7 joins the families of those who died in prayer. We emphasize that the virus that affected their loved ones should not be used to discriminate and stigmatize those that they have left behind,” said Bernadas in a statement.

As of March 31, Central Visayas has a total of 30 persons with COVID-19. Of this, 20 are from Cebu City, two from Lapu-Lapu, and one patient each from Mandaue City, Talisay City, and Cordova town.

Bohol, on the other hand, has one COVID-19 case while Negros Oriental has four.

