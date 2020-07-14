On This Day In 2020, Alice Cooper Announced He’s Launching His Own Choccy Milk

The worlds of metal and sugar-infused dairy are colliding thanks to Alice Cooper announcing his foray into the chocolate milk business. And TBH we can’t think of anyone more qualified to kill hungry-thirsty DEAD.

The shock rock icon is joining forces with an Arizona-based dairy company to release his own chocolate milk bottle, with all proceeds going towards Cooper’s NFP organisation Solid Rock, which provides free music, film, dance and art classes for young’ns in Arizona.

News of the unexpected collab came from local Arizona marketing company Ideas Collide, who posted BTS snaps from a product photoshoot featuring Alice on Insta, alongside a caption which reads: “We are rocking it for chocolate filming AZ rock legend @alicecooper!”

Solid Rock then confirmed the team-up with its own post, writing: “Attention chocolate milk lovers! @danzeisendairy will be releasing this special edition @alicecooper chocolate milk bottle at your retail grocer and for home delivery across Arizona. Available this fall. Proceeds will benefit FREE teen music, art and dance programs at Solid Rock!”

No word on whether or not it’ll ship to Australia — given the general shelf life of milk we’d say it’s a long shot — but still, could be worth a bottle just as a collectors item, even if the contents are…

