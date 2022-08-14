One Dead, Dozens Injured Following Stage Collapse At Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person is dead and dozens more have been injured following a stage collapse at the Medusa Festival in Spain on Saturday morning. According to a statement from organisers, “exceptional weather” had damaged infrastructure at the compound near Valencia, with high winds also contributing to the incident which took the life of one attendee.

As per a report from the ABC, local authorities have claimed that at least 40 people had been attended to as a result of the incident, with three treated for serious trauma injuries, and 14 treated for minor injuries. The festival, which features the likes of Afrojack, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Carl Cox, and more on its lineup, began on 10th August, and was scheduled to continue until 15th August, though the remainder of the event has since been cancelled.

Spain’s Medusa Festival is regarded as one of the country’s premier music festivals:

[embedded content]

“We are completely devastated and disheartened by what happened last morning,” organisers shared in a statement on Facebook overnight. “The Medusa Festival management would like to express our deepest and sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by the fatal consequences last night.”

“It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours.”

DJ Miguel Serna, who was performing at the time, took to social media to share his account of the incident. “It was a very tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he wrote on Instagram. “The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected. It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock.”

