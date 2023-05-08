One Electric Day 2023: Icehouse, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite and More

Rock festival One Electric Day will return to its home of Werribee, Victoria later this year for its 2023 edition, taking place at Werribee Park on Sunday, 19th November. Leading the lineup are Australian rock royalty Icehouse and American pop icon Belinda Carlisle.

Elsewhere on the bill is Jon Stevens of Noiseworks and (briefly) INXS, performing songs from both bands’ catalogues. The lineup is rounded out by Daryl Braithwaite, Hunters and Collectors frontman Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera. Tickets for One Electric Day’s 2023 edition will go on sale this Friday, 12th May.

Belinda Carlisle – ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth’

[embedded content]

“We see fans returning year after year,” promoter Duane McDonald said in a statement about the longevity of One Electric Day, which returns for its 10th anniversary this year.

“We are so thankful to all the music fans who have supported One Electric Day over the past decade, and to everyone who continues to look forward to the event each year. We are excited to celebrate this year with you.”

In January, Icehouse performed a pair of concerts – in Melbourne and Brisbane – celebrating the 40th anniversary of their song ‘Great Southern Land’, from 1982’s Primitive Man. The shows were rescheduled from last year after frontman Iva Davies contracted COVID-19.

Braithwaite, meanwhile, recently joined Harry Styles onstage during the singer’s Love On Tour Australian dates. Braithwaite accompanied Styles at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, 4th March to perform his 1990 hit ‘The Horses’ together.

One Electric Day 2023

Sunday, 19th November – Werribee Park, Werribee

Lineup