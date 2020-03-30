One less reason to go out as Imus City launches online ‘pamilihan’

SAN PEDRO CITY – To further restrict peoples’ movement, the city government of Imus in Cavite launched an online pamilihan (market) where residents could shop for basic goods without the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Imus is one of the cities and municipalities in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon region with a high number of infection at nine, of whom two patients had already died, the Department of Health said.

To further enforce home quarantine, city mayor Emmanuel Maliksi on Monday said residents could shop online for basic supplies which in turn would be delivered to them by the city government.

The program is launched through the city’s YES Coop (cooperative), which lists on its Facebook page, the available merchandise from toiletries to cleaning materials to dry goods and even fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat.

A city resident must fill up an order form that will indicate the price he has to pay. Payment should be done through online baking or cash transfer schemes.

The city government promises a “door-to-door” delivery service.

Many Imus residents lauded the idea but some appealed for a cash-on-delivery scheme. Some also said the program will only work for those who have internet access at home, more so online bank accounts.

In several areas, grocery run has become a common practice since Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine to slow down the spread of the COVID-19.

Problems arise when people rush to supermarkets all at the same time or the long queues when stores limit their operating hours due to the curfews.

