“‘One more chance na, may second chance pa’: Did Angel Locsin just tease Bea Alonzo to John Lloyd Cruz?”

A comment from actress Angel Locsin to her ‘Four Sisters and A Wedding’ co-star Bea Alonzo has led many fans to believe she was teasing her to actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“One more chance na, may second chance pa.”

The comment was left on Bea’s Instagram post wherein she expressed her admiration for Angel “for choosing to go the extra mile to help our community” during the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“So proud of this selfless person. Idol kita,” added Bea in the caption.

“Mas idol kita,” replied Angel, before making the apparent reference to the two blockbuster films starred by Bea and John Lloyd.

(From Bea’s IG post)

Angel’s teasing came just days after the longtime onscreen partners sent their fans and followers abuzz over a recent exchange they had on Bea’s Instagram account.

The two were last seen together on Valentine’s Day, February 14, during a live script reading of Antoinette Jadaone’s indie film “That Thing Called Tadhana” at an outdoor venue.

Onscreen, Bea and John Lloyd were last paired in Cathy Garcia-Molina’s “A Second Chance”, the sequel to their 2007 blockbuster movie “One More Chance.”

Recently, the two teased an upcoming project in collaboration with directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas.

Further details about the project have yet to be announced.