One more cop diagnosed with coronavirus; PNP tally now at 78

MANILA, Philippines — One more police officer tested positive for the new coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

This brings the total count of coronavirus disease cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to 78, the official Facebook page of PNP announced on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the police force remained at three while the number of recovered police officers was still at 12.

PNP also documented 569 police personnel who were considered as suspects or possible carriers of coronavirus disease but are not yet tested for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 96 PNP personnel were listed as probable or possible COVID-19 patients who are awaiting test results from laboratories.

