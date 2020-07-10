One more Manila department head tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Another department head of Manila’s local government unit (LGU) tested positive for the latest coronavirus strain, Mayor Isko Moreno confirmed on Friday.

According to Moreno, these latest developments would mean that government employees in the city should be extra careful to prevent further COVID-19 transmissions.

This latest infection brings the total number of key officials with COVID-19 to four.

“Napakahirap po ng dinadanas nating lahat sa buong Maynila, sa buong bansa, sa buong mundo kaya paulit ulit po ang aking panawagan na tayo po ay mag ingat,” Moreno said in his Friday night briefing.

(What we are going through is hard, for all of us in Manila, in the whole country, and in the whole world, that’s why I have been reminding you to stay safe.)

“Ang katotohanan po niyan nai-uliat ko sa inyo a few days ago na tatlong opisyal ng ating pamahalang lugsod ay na-infect o may COVID-19, kanina po, apat na po sila, may isa na naman po tayong department head na na-infect, nag-postiive sa COVID-19. Kaya po talagang kailangan ng doble mag ingat,” he added.

(The truth is my report a few days ago that three of the city government’s officials have been contracted the COVID-19, a while ago, we got reports that there are now four infected patients after another department head tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s why we should be extra careful.)

The Manila Public Information Office said in a previous report that two — now three — of the infected officials are department heads, while the other one is a city councilor.

The officials were not identified but were among those whom Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan had meetings with at City Hall.

As of now, both Moreno and Lacuna have tested negative for the virus.

