One Of Adelaide’s Favourite Venues HQ Complex Is Closing Down

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 14, 2020

Adelaide’s beloved HQ Complex is set to call last drinks for good.

According to a statement posted today on the venue’s official Facebook page entitled “2006-2020: Thank You Adelaide, It’s Been A Hell Of A Ride”, HQ’s directors have decided to cease trading because the business isn’t bringing in enough money.

“This decision has been taken after a detailed review of the business, which has indicated to the Directors that the business is unlikely to generate the income necessary to enable to meet its ongoing financial obligations in a timely manner,” the post reads.

“The rights to the HQ business model were acquired from the owners of the complex formerly operating very successfully under the same name for many years at 1 North Terrace Adelaide, until its closure in January 2017.”

It continues: “The re-establishment of the nightclub business in Hindley Street in newly developed premises occurred in October 2017. It has proven difficult to replicate the old business model at the new location. It is not possible to specifically identify the specific reasons for the failure of the business, but it comes at a time where economic activity continues to be sluggish while competition for patrons has significantly increased.”

However, the venue runners have not announced the exact date of the closure, and there are currently still gigs scheduled for Eskimo Joe, Pennywise, Boy & Bear and more all the way up til May.

Music Feeds has contacted them for clarification.

HQ’s 1,050-cap band room has recently played host to a number of huge acts including Simple Plan, Peking Duk, RUFUS DU SOL, Death Cab For Cutie and more.

I had the pleasure of playing there with Hands Like Houses last year and it was so much fun we accidentally left our whole merch suitcase at the venue and didn’t realise til we were at the airport en route to Perth.

RIP HQ Complex.

Read the directors’ full statement on the venue’s closure below.

