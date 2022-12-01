One Raffles Place shopping mall goes festive with exciting events and festive gifts to be wonorp-logo-black.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 – Celebrate the Christmas Season here at One Raffles Place shopping mall from 11 November till 27 December as the mall in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) goes full festive mode with exciting events such as a Christmas market, carolling sessions and festive prize giveaways amidst a whimsical Christmas backdrop!

Sing along while enjoying the ‘Hauliday Spree’!

As the shopping mall transforms into a wondrous Christmas Market from 28 November to 9 December (11am to 3pm), catch the buzz at Level 2 which will be festooned with stores clothed with Christmas cheer. Expect gift options ranging from handwoven bags and accessories to skincare gems and homeware decorations to doll up for the festivities. With something for everyone at One Raffles Place’s Christmas Market, mark the dates on your calendar and head down to fill your stockings with unique gifts!

Additionally, join the Nanyang Technological University Cultural Activities Club (NTUCAC) Choir to spread festive cheer with Christmas carols on 14 December and 21 December (Wednesday)from 1215pm to 1pm at Level 1 of the mall. The NTUCAC Choir has made astounding appearances at national events and performed for the likes of former President S. R. Nathan and other Members of Parliament. This is one event not to be missed!

Cheers for the Festivities

Ring in the festive cheer when you spend at One Raffles Place from 11 November to 9 December with a massive giveaway that you simply will not want to miss! All shoppers need to do is spend $50 in a single receipt, follow One Raffles Place on Facebook (@OneRafflesPlace) and send their receipt through direct message to the One Raffles Place Facebook page. Attractive prizes of up to $88 from selected stores stand to be won!

Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas

Look forward to different Jolly Deals with one-day-half-priced steals for selected stores including newly minted Drips Bakery Cafe (#01-08), where you can fulfill all your pastry cravings, and Little Fisher (#B1-04/05), for a satisfying savory meal! For Christmas parties, take your feasting a notch higher with umisushi’s (#B1-24/25) Merry Shepherd’s Pie (6-inch) which boasts of smooth and creamy mashed potatoes packed with juicy chicken or beef tucked in a golden-brown pastry crust. Deals are limited, mark your dates!

Spending Pleasures

Christmas is the season of giving. So shoppers will be pleased to know as they spend more on gifts for their loved ones, they can also earn rewards to cash in on their next purchase! Spend $130 and be gifted with $15 ORP e-vouchers. Stack your vouchers up while it lasts!

For more details, download the ORP app via Apple Store or Google Play Store or visit https://www.onerafflesplace.com.sg/shopping.

Hashtag: #OneRafflesPlace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.