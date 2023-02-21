‘One Team, One Goal’: HR Marriott Indonesia Gathers in Surabaya for 2023 HR Conference

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Indonesia held their annual HR Conference for the first time after the pandemic, on 8 – 10 February 2023. This time, Surabaya was chosen as the meeting point, with The Westin Surabaya hosting the event. “Finally, after the three-year pandemic break, we are able to gather physically with 56 Marriott Indonesia properties at one place to see some new faces and reunite with the old ones. It is also good that we could start the new year feeling optimistic, enthusiastic and confident,” said Robby Fachri, Area Director of Human Resources Marriott Indonesia.



HR Marriott Indonesia Gathers at The Westin Surabaya for HR Conference 2023

This year’s conference took the theme of ‘One Team, One Goal’, with the purpose to regroup and realign the big community to get closer, solid, and able to move forward with the main goal of Marriott International in mind, which is to connect people through the power of travel. Andrew Newmark, the Regional Vice President Human Resources Marriott International APEC who also joined the conference stated, “Each year we have our own strategy map and to strengthen that, we have our foundations such as Nurturing Marriott Culture, to Inspire and Empower the Best Talent, and Act with Integrity. Through this meeting, we all shape our mindset to focus on talent development and to achieve not only the yearly goal, but also to build what we all can have in the far future for all of our associates.”

The 2023 HR Conference which mostly took place at The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, divided into several inspiring sharing sessions, group discussions, team buildings, sports activity like RunWestin with RunConcierge, and CSR donation to Kampung Pemulung in West Surabaya. Robby Fachri explained, “Aside from the individual initiatives between each property, this is actually our very first CSR together as one whole Marriott Indonesia team. We have gathered cash donations from all over Indonesian property, as well as food and daily supplies for the people living in Kampung Pemulung.” Kampung Pemulung’ is literally named after the ‘home of the scavenger’, which is actually located at a waste disposal center, where some families live in between those piles of waste. “Many families who live there are young couples with children. With the much polluted surroundings, those families live in poor and healthy conditions. The Westin Surabaya has been occasionally giving donations to Kampung Pemulung these couple years, and supporting them to have a better living,” Uci Suciati, Complex Director of Human Resources The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah explained.

The Conference ended with a get-together night at Pakuwon Golf and Family Club managed by Westin Hotels & Resorts, with fun games, live karaoke and sharing sessions by the lake. “This three-day Conference was eye-opening and insightful, not only that we got to know each other better in person, but also understand the culture differences even though we came from different properties in different islands and regions. We finished the Conference successfully with the initiated theme, which is ‘One Team, One Goal’, and hopefully back to our homes with new motivation in aiming our targets and achieving 2023 goals,” said Robby Fachri in his closing statement.

