‘One World: Together At Home’ has been released as a live album

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 20, 2020

Global Citizen and Lady Gaga‘s historic coronavirus relief event ‘One World: Together At Home’ has been recorded and released as a massive live album.

The lineup, curated and led by Gaga, included performances from Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong, Sir Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Delta Goodrem, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Stream it on Apple Music or Spotify.

The event aired across the world over the weekend, and ended up raising over $127 million USD to go towards coronavirus relief. Specifically, $55.1 million USD is going towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, and the remaining $72.8 million USD will be going to local and regional responders.

The album is 79 tracks long, with proceeds from streams going straight to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

In addition, the entire 8 hour event, including the 2 hour prime-time special, is now available to stream in full on YouTube. You can watch it below.