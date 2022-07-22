OneFootball and Lega Serie A announce Premium Digital Collectible Rights in First to Market Landmark Deal

Exclusive multi-year rights deal gives fans around the world, for the first time, the chance to purchase, own and trade the very best Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana action as digital video moments from 2022/23 season as it starts

As a result of this world-first deal, OneFootball becomes Official Video Moments Partner of Lega Serie A

The product will be revealed on 1st August and the first product will drop on 29th August* on OneFootball’s Aera Marketplace

Product launch comes off the back of OneFootball’s new joint venture taking supporters into a new era of digital football fandom

Built on Flow, the next-generation blockchain of choice for leading sports organisations and leagues around the globe including the NBA, NFL and more

BERLIN and MILAN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OneFootball, the world’s largest football media platform, and Lega Serie A, one of the world’s top five football leagues, with over 530 million fans worldwide, have today announced a global partnership to bring officially licensed digital collectibles to football fans around the globe. The world-first deal will give the football community a multi-dimensional experience that takes them from real life into a new digital age.

Fans can now own, collect and trade never-before-available match moments from Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. This will include the best action, from attempts, saves, defending, assists, skills and special moments of gameplay, on top of plenty of goals and incredible fan moments. OneFootball has created a simple and accessible way for real fans to make it theirs – giving them the chance to own real life moments of incredible football, in perpetuity. The digital video moments will launch on OneFootball’s marketplace, Aera by OneFootball, and is built on the sports-industry-leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper.

The deal means that in the upcoming Lega Serie A season, over 1300 new and unique moments of premier action will be generated. The agreement also includes matches of the Coppa Italia, as well as the Italian Supercup, the Supercoppa Italiana. Fans will be able to purchase packs, which upon opening will show them which incredible match moments they have won.

OneFootball has also acquired the rights to iconic historical moments from Serie A’s archive. Coming soon will also be hundreds of archive moments from Lega Serie A clubs, all available on Aera by OneFootball.

In the 2021/22 season, there was over 570 hours of match play, the Serie A showcased 1089 goals, 142 penalties taken and literally hundreds of breathtaking high-octane moments of some of the best football from the most talented players on the planet. In the coming season these will be available for fans to own, as part of OneFootball’s promise, No One Gets You Closer. Fans can register their interest now at Aera by OneFootball with the first product reveal of the digital collectible collection on 1st August 2022.

Lucas von Cranach, CEO & Founder at OneFootball, said:

“Today’s news is unprecedented. Italian football fans, like so many of the billions of football fans on the planet, are obsessed with the game – and rightly so. The Italian league provides adrenaline-filled excitement, passion, highs and lows – and fans are with their teams for the ride through better or for worse. Through recent history they’ve spent hard earned money on tickets, travel, kit, programmes – and now for the first time they can actually own part of the experience: match highlights from each week’s action as well as iconic moments from the archive.

“We’re creating an accessible experience for fans of Serie A – by being a true platform – they can own digital video moments through us and take them wherever they want – or nowhere – they are theirs to keep, in perpetuity. As part of the community, fans will get even more benefits as we expand our Web3 offering and launch even more products.

“We are perfectly positioned to honour our promise to the 100 million fans on our platform each month – No One Gets You Closer. Over 14 years we’ve connected the football ecosystem and now we’re poised at the new frontier of a new digital era, to bring new experiences to fans, giving something to the game and the fan experience that everyone can benefit from, and really enjoy. Football belongs to the fans, it’s all theirs, and we’ll make sure of it.”

Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO:

“Today marks the start of a new way for Italian clubs to connect with all our younger fans around the globe. Together with OneFootball, we put the fans first by bringing them incredible new experiences, this time digitally. We have the most prestigious league, the greatest clubs and the best supporters in the world. Now we are bringing our global fan base the most cutting edge experience – something no-one has ever seen before in football. The upcoming season will again be filled with plenty of dramatic and exciting moments of match play and we can’t wait to offer those to our fans as digital video moments along with the most iconic archive footage from Serie A.”

* first drop for early access customers. General release is scheduled for 5th September.

About OneFootball

No one gets fans closer to the beautiful game than OneFootball. Reaching over 100 million monthly active users worldwide, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fanatics. Understanding that the world’s football obsession goes beyond the 90 minutes of a match, OneFootball users get access to the most comprehensive football coverage on and off the pitch: from breaking news, highlight clips and live streaming to statistics and live scores of hundreds of leagues and competitions worldwide – fans get all the content they crave. OneFootball is the only company to offer single live football matches in-app on a free and pay-per-view basis, while native integration from OneFootball’s network of over 150 clubs, leagues, federations, players, as well as hundreds of independent content creators, and broadcasters adds close to 200k pieces of editorial and video content per month.

Founded in 2008, the company has a global reach – with headquarters in Berlin and regional hubs in London, Singapore and Lisbon – and is deeply embedded in the football ecosystem, with shareholders including top-tier clubs Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid,Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the German FA. OneFootball is available in 12 languages and is the best-rated sports app in the world, based on millions of App Store and Google Play reviews.

In 2022, OneFootball announced a new joint venture – OneFootball Labs – formed with Animoca Brands alongside one of the blockchain pioneers, Liberty City Ventures. OneFootball Labs will enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release premium digital assets and fan-centric experiences on the sports-industry leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure Dapper wallet. OneFootball aims to be at the forefront of a new era, helping clubs, leagues, federations and players build more direct relationships with fans and creating new digital experiences. All digital collectibles will be available on OneFootball’s own marketplace, Aera by OneFootball.

About Serie A

The Italian Professional Football League, known as Lega Serie A, is the top football league in Italy and one of the most famous football leagues in the world. The league, based in Milan, was founded in 1946 as Lega Calcio. In 2010, the league was divided into Lega Serie A and B. Lega Serie A organises Serie A, the major football championship in Italy, as well as the national cup and the match between the two winners of these competitions, the Supercoppa Italiana. The top four teams in the Serie A automatically qualify for the group phase of the UEFA Champions League, other two teams qualify for UEFA Europa League and one for UEFA Conference League. Lega Serie A also runs all the Primavera 1 youth football competitions. Lega Serie A has negotiated club TV rights collectively since the 2010/2011 sport season, usually on the basis of a three-year deal.

About Flow

Flow is the blockchain designed to be the foundation of Web3 and the open metaverse, supporting consumer-scale decentralised applications and more.

Flow was designed to create more efficient, secure, scalable and frictionless proof-of- stake blockchain experiences. The home of NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day and LaLiga, Flow’s ability to support consumer-scale decentralised applications has made it the blockchain of choice for leading sports organisations and leagues around the globe. Flow is the greenest Web 3 network among leading platforms according to Deloitte Canada. Flow uses just 0.18 GWh annually, based on 2021 usage. Flow also features best-in-class security from protocol to application.