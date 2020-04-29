ONEFOUR announce new single ‘Say It Again’ with A$AP Ferg

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 29, 2020

Sydney drill collective ONEFOUR are keeping their momentum going with the release of new single ‘Say It Again’.

Not only that, but the group managed to score a massive feature in the form of US superstar rapper A$AP Ferg.

The group dropped their first single of 2020 back in February, ‘Welcome To Prison’, and features an anti-authoritarian stance.

‘Welcome To Prison’ was written prior to the sentencing of members Lekks and YP were sentenced to four years in prison for their involvement in a Rooty Hill bar fight back in 2018. The same fight saw former member Celly sentenced to ten years.

The two acts linked up earlier this year when A$AP Ferg headlined Australia’s Hidden festival in late February, making it one of the last – if not the very last – festival to take place before the coronavirus outbreak caused mass cancellations and postponements to all live events.

‘Say It Again’ is out everywhere Wednesday, 6th May. Watch a teaser below.