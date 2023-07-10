Oneohtrix Point Never to Perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall in 360-Degree Spatial Audio

Brooklyn artist and composer Oneohtrix Point Never – AKA Daniel Lopatin – will head to Sydney in July to perform as part of the City Recital Hall’s 03 | 23 concert series. Lopatin will perform his new solo show Rebuilds on Friday, 14th July, alongside longtime visuals collaborator Nate Boyce, with the Hall’s new 360-degree spatial audio sound system, which promoters say is the first of its kind in Australia.

Elsewhere on the lineup is Melbourne singer Gordi, influential electronic act Autechre (who’ll perform in complete darkness), and veteran Australian guitarist Ed Kuepper, who’ll be bringing his expansive new live show The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper to the venue.

Oneohtrix Point Never & ROSALÍA: ‘Nothing’s Special’

[embedded content]

The series officially kicked off last week with The Milk Carton Kids, and it’ll end on Saturday, 30th September with American singer-songwriter Son Little.

There are a handful of classical performances in the 03 | 23 series if that’s more your speed: with violinist Jack Liebeck and pianist Katya Apekisheva covering Schubert, Brahms and Kreisler, and Paavali Jumppanen playing Sibelius, Chopin, Debussy and Beethoven.

“I’m stoked to be leaning further into the electronic space via a 360-degree spatial audio show by Oneohtrix Point Never along with Warp stalwarts, Autechre,” Stuart Rogers, Director of Programming, shared in a statement. “I’m also excited that CRH Presents is now curating across both contemporary and classical music with our new Season featuring the inaugural CRHP Classical series programmed by harpist, curator and broadcaster, Genevieve Lang.”

See the full list of shows in the 03 | 23 series below.

Sydney’s City Recital Hall Presents 03 | 23

Saturday, 8th July – The Milk Carton Kids with support from Vera Sola

Friday, 14th July – Oneohtrix Point Never in 360-degree spatial audio

Thursday, 10th August – CRH Classical: Jack Liebeck & Katya Apekisheva

Saturday, 26th August – Gordi

Sunday, 27th August – Autechre

Thursday, 7th September – CRH Classical: Paavali Jumppanen

Monday, 18th September – CRH Classical: Jeroen Berwaerts & Konstantin Shamray

Thursday, 21st September – The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper

Saturday, 30th September – Son Little

Tickets are on sale now via the City Recital Hall.

