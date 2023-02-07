OnePlus APAC announces Jackson Wang to be the first OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global artist Jackson Wang was announced as the first smartphone ambassador of OnePlus APAC region. Jackson Wang, well-known as the MAGIC MAN, is an award-winning artist known for his captivating and powerful performances and success in his multi roles. He perfectly encapsulates the OnePlus brand spirit Never Settle, which empowers OnePlus users always do better and achieve more.

“I am always thinking of how to elevate myself and my works to bring something new and exciting to the table for my fans,” said Jackson Wang, OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, “It is important for me to continue pushing boundaries and partnering with OnePlus which stands for always pushing the limits and never stop improving. I’m excited to be along with OnePlus take on the new year by storm.”

While he has been exploring his creativity and abilities, Jackson Wang, the multi-tasker – as a singer, performer, creative director, and founder of TEAM WANG records & TEAM WANG design – also constantly pushes himself to do more. Through his determination and passion, Jackson has achieved a variety of successful pursuits. On this magical journey, the shared value of OnePlus’ Never Settle spirit together with Jackson reminds everyone to pursue the best possibility. Remaining true to its Never Settle brand spirit, OnePlus consistently co-created with the community to bring premium devices and software that provide the best user experience possible.

“We are thrilled to work with Jackson Wang as he is a global powerhouse with a drive that is unapologetic, authentic, and inspiring,” said Emily Dai, Head of OnePlus APAC. “We are scaling up in the APAC region, and it is great to have Jackson journeying alongside us. We aim to provide the best user experience for consumers across the APAC region by creating high-quality products, cooperating with partners, and long-term investment, ensuring more people benefit from our products and technologies.”

The Launch of OnePlus ‘s Latest Flagship Generation – OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The announcement of Jackson Wang as OnePlus APAC’s first smartphone ambassador comes on the heels of the global launch of OnePlus’s latest flagship generation – the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The newly introduced flagships are set to impress users with the exceptional performance, OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth experience, and impeccable design.

“At OnePlus APAC, we believe that this latest flagship product with the extremely fast and smooth experience that OnePlus is renowned for can further strengthen our position in the market and positively impact people’s lives. Providing meaningful, high-quality products to consumers all over the region has been the mission of OnePlus APAC since we started this journey. With the latest flagship’s extensive capabilities and high qualities, we will continue to evaluate our portfolio and offer our users a multi-dimensional experience to create a seamlessly digital life.” Emily added.

Stay tuned for APAC’s upcoming new flagships’ launch. Explore and learn more at oneplus.com, and to view Jackson Wang’s interpretation of power with OnePlus, visit @oneplus.msia and @oneplusmys.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with the premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.