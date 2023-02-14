OnePlus APAC expansion continues with the introduction of the new flagship OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global technology brand, OnePlus, continues its brand expansion in the APAC region by launching the new flagships, OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. The launch is part of the extensive brand expansion put into gear by OnePlus to have greater product offerings to consumers and shape the landscape for the smartphone and technology industry across the APAC region.



OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The new flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G, embodies the tagline Shape of Power, with its elegant design paired with an impressive specs sheet. Along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the two are the perfect combo for anyone looking for elegance and performance.

Emily Dai, Head of OnePlus APAC shared, “The OnePlus spirit of Never Settle is at the core of our business plan to expand the brand around the APAC region. From our flagship journey that started in 2013, we have made strides and leaps in cementing ourselves in the region – we always push beyond our limits and never stop improving. With this latest launch in Malaysia, we are reaffirming our presence and brand promise in APAC for our fans and customers.”

“OnePlus remains dedicated to creating a seamless digital lifestyle for everyone. We are already heading in that direction by providing smartphones and other products with flagship performance, premium quality, OnePlus signature fast and smooth experience, expanded customer service, and competitive pricing. This is part of our belief that we should make technology accessible to everyone and anyone, regardless of where they are and where they come from. We are confident that this new flagship range will continue to impress consumers in the region,” Emily added.

The OnePlus 11 5G perfectly exemplifies the brand’s ethos. The premium design and finish, combined with a high-performance specs sheet, give customers a choice to stand out in the crowd without losing the affordability that OnePlus is famous for. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, designed in a similar vein as the OnePlus 11 5G, also combines high performance – via the collaboration with Dynaudio – as well as a premium feel and build, ensuring that it is the perfect companion for the OnePlus 11 5G and sound aficionados.

When considering how to create and elevate high-quality products continuously, OnePlus strives to join forces with the industry’s leading partners, such as Hasselblad, Hans Zimmer, Google and Dynaudio, to name a few, to provide consumers with the products and technologies they deserve. The announcement of Jackson Wang as the first OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador was also made last week, and with the joining of these leading brand partners and an ambassador, OnePlus believe that the premium and high-quality products can promote their business in the market and benefit people’s lives.

“Since the last generation’s flagship OnePlus 10T’s launch, we have had great achievements. In Malaysia, the OnePlus 10T 5G was ranked No.1 on both Shopee and Lazada after two days of first sale among android smartphones by gross merchandise volume (GMV) and units sold above the RM3000 category. With similar achievements in the other APAC markets, OnePlus will continue to build our business in the APAC region, starting with customer service centres with the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. We are confident that OnePlus will be the brand to be reckoned with!” Emily shared further.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 11 5G retails at:

Titan Black (8GB/256GB): RM3,299

Eternal Green (16GB/512GB): RM3,599

Enjoy these special promotions when you pre-order from 16 February (10:00 am) until 24 February:

Free Buds Pro 2

Free OnePlus 11 5G Bumper Case Sandstone

Free 1-year Extended Warranty

Free 1-year Screen Protection

Chance to participate in the lucky draw

Jackson Wang postcard

For the first sale which will start from 25 February until 3 March, Malaysians will also enjoy:

Buds Pro 2 PWP RM200 discount

Free OnePlus 11 5G Bumper Case Sandstone

Free 1-year Extended Warranty

Free 1-year Screen Protection

Chance to participate in the lucky draw

Jackson Wang postcard

Please log on to www.oneplus.com/my/oneplus-11 , Shopee – http://bit.ly/3jYgFa7 , Lazada – http://bit.ly/3Klg9Oz and go to OnePlus Official Retail Stores to check out the new OnePlus 11 5G.