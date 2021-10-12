OneSmart International Education Group Limited Announces Approval of Business Suspension and Resignation of Independent Directors

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OneSmart International Education Group Limited ("OneSmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: ONE) today announced the approval by the board of directors of the Company of the suspension of all of the Company’s education programs and learning centers in China, primarily due to challenges posed by recent changes in the relevant policy and regulatory landscape in China’s private educational service industry and the resulting operational difficulties experienced by the Company. The Company also announced that its independent directors Liang (Mason) Xu and Yan Gong had resigned from the board recently.

The Company intends to appoint two new independent directors in due course.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

