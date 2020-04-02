Online B2B Matchmaking System is Coming to CIBS

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — After considering the effects caused by COVID-19, CIBS is preparing to launch a new online B2B matchmaking tool that will enable both suppliers and overseas buyers to maintain and/or further develop their supply chain.

Co-organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, CIBS, one of the most comprehensive boat shows in China, has determined to postpone the show until June 22-24, at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) with 55,000 square meters, providing the whole industry chain more than 100 exhibit categories.

CIBS knows both ends of the chain, and each link in between is likely to be concerned about its own safety and the potential inconvenience of travel.

However, as the world recovers from COVID-19, boat owners will once again be looking for the next fitting or accessory for their boat, and potential new owners will re-enter the market place.

In order to balance safety concerns as well as the desire for suppliers and buyers to stay in touch, CIBS is introducing an Online Matchmaking System to serve both suppliers and overseas buyers in maintaining and/or further developing supply chain relationships.

What the Online Matchmaking System Does

The Sinoexpo Informa Markets team has collected and compiled business information of the exhibitors. By using data-driven approaches, the system will recommend attendees, products or sessions for visitors based on their interests, business information, interactive behavior and macro trends.

Meanwhile, based on the Exhibitor List and visitors’ personal requirements, the system offers a platform where visitors can have 1-1 conversations with their best-matched exhibitors. If visitors are seeking market development opportunities or would like to learn more in-depth information about Asian markets, the system allows for these as well.



Online Matchmaking Program

Variety of Services and Products

CIBS has an enormous variety of products including the whole industrial chain from global manufacturers, matching any visitor’s needs.

Boats and Relevant Services: High-speed boats / Official business boats / Sailboats / Fishing Boats / Motorboats / Leisure boats



Blue Whale Boat

Boat Equipment and Accessories: Boat power equipment / Boat electronic equipment / Boat spare parts / Safety equipment / Boat furniture & electrical appliances / Activity & Competition & Trainning / Design and Service



Boat Equipment and Accessories

Water Sports: Lures / Paddles / Kayaks / Rubber boats / Paragliders / Underwater electronics / Swimwear / Life jackets / Water-proof watches / Pools / Others



Water Sports Products

First 200 Registrants Earn Free Accounts

To encourage and reward those who stand with CIBS, 200 free accounts are being offered to those who apply for the matchmaking system in advance.

Please feel free to contact us and let us know your requirements, including who you would like to meet with or contact, and what business information you prefer, so that we can prepare and arrange the matchmaking program for you.

Keep following CIBS 2020! The online matchmaking system will be launched very soon!

Please tell us your purchasing demands:

https://informamarkets.wjx.cn/jq/66946423.aspx

