Online but proctored 2021 Bar exams eyed – Leonen

MANILA, Philippines — The manner in which the November 2021 Bar examination will be conducted is still being studied but one thing is definite: Bar exam Chair Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said it “will not be conducted as it was before.”

Earlier, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said the Supreme Court was considering conducting the Bar examinations online like in some parts of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The November 2020 Bar examination has been canceled because of the pandemic. Early this month, the Supreme Court announced that it would be conducted in November next year.

Leonen confirmed that the team of the Bar chair is studying the possibility of conducting “online but proctored Bar exams.”

FEATURED STORIES

He said it can be an online but proctored exam “or a mix of online and written exams in more than two places as part of Bar reform.”

“Accessibility to the Bar exams and, therefore, geographic equity has always been one of the more important principles that have moved Bar reforms,” he said in a statement.

“I have provided general briefings to the Court en banc but have not yet made a firm proposal until we have worked out all the logistical and security issues. I am also in constant consultation with members of the Court and the Bar chairs that will succeed me in 2022, 2023, and 2024,” he said.

“Definitely, the Bar examinations will not be conducted as it was before. We have to embrace better normal that is safe, effective, and equitable, taking advantage of the best digital formats while at the same time acknowledging issues of security and accessibility for some bar applicants,” he added.

The magistrate added that they will also soon coordinate with law schools represented by the Philippine Association of Law Schools as well as conduct pilot tests to see the viability of various proposals.

“Critical to the timeline is to provide the Bar applicants with information way ahead of the scheduled examination so that they can be prepared to use the new modalities if any,” he said.

For now, he advised the Bar applicants “to study well, address the security and safety not only of themselves but also their loved ones. The quality of your study will determine the quality of your results. Find inspiration in the possibility that you can be of greater service to our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he will make more definite announcements in due time once it is approved by the Court en banc.

RELATED STORIES

SC ‘considering’ online Bar exams in 2021 – Chief Justice Peralta

Next Bar examination set for November 2021

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>