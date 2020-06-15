Online enrollment slows down in 2nd week

A teachers’ group has expressed alarm over a slowdown in enrollment during the second week of the monthlong remote registration in public schools, saying a continued decline could mean millions of students were being left out as the coronavirus disease reshapes the education environment.The Department of Education (DepEd) announced last Saturday that 10.5 million students had so far enrolled for this school year—6.3 million by the first week and 4.2 million the following week. But the 33-percent decrease could be a portent of more dismal turnout, according to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT).

“If this enrollment rate decline persists, we can expect only 4.7 million more to enroll in the remaining two weeks, coming to a mere 15.2 million total enrollees,” said ACT secretary general Raymond Basilio. “That’s an alarming 44-percent drop from last year’s 27.2 million.”

Latest DepEd data on Monday showed only a slight rise from last Saturday’s figures, with 10.6 million students enrolled in public and private institutions.

DepEd satisfied with turnout

The DepEd said, however, that it was satisfied with the turnout, coming amid a shift to virtual enrollment.

Parents were advised to wait for class advisers from the previous school year to contact them about enrolling rather than physically haul their children to schools. The DepEd has said it will prioritize online enrollment before reaching out to families without access to internet or digital gadgets.

A DepEd memorandum released before the enrollment period said face-to-face enrollment would be prohibited during the first two weeks of June. This left the door open for physical enrollment to be conducted, if needed, starting this week.

This is a departure from the department’s stance toward face-to-face classes, which it said in a statement would be banned until a vaccine is developed. The school year, however, is still expected to open on Aug. 24 under alternative learning modes.

“The face-to-face enrollment, if pursued, should be conducted with the assurance that health and safety of teachers and parents will be protected,” Benjo Basas, chair of the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition, said on Monday.

“More so, the DepEd should make an amendment to the rules that strictly order teachers to work from home,” he said.

The ACT said physical enrollment could boost the overall numbers but lamented that “no measure has been put in place” to ensure safety in schools.

“Reports from parents indicate that many are awaiting the permission for face-to-face enrollment so they may enlist their kids for the coming school year,” Basilio said.

No mass testing

“It bears noting, however, that no mass testing has been done among education workers, nor have health and safety measures been placed at the school level in preparation for such.”

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan has said enrollment will not be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis to avoid a situation in which those without the capacity to enroll are displaced to farther schools just because others enrolled first.

He said “allocation adjustments” were possible once the DepEd had gotten a full picture of enrollment numbers.

Parents facing health or financial concerns may choose to skip this school year, leading to an overall decline in enrollment.

At the same time, the expected closure of struggling private schools could drive up the numbers in already overburdened DepEd-managed facilities. INQ

