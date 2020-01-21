Online Music Sensation LP Announces Debut Australian Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 21, 2020

After surpassing an eye-watering one billion streams on Spotify and selling out over 100 shows across the globe in 2019, American singer-songwriter LP is set to make her Australian live debut at Bluesfest Byron Bay this April and now, she’s added some headlining sideshows to make her first trip down under even sweeter.

The incredible artist will be performing in Sydney on Saturday, 11th April and Melbourne on Monday, 13th April in addition to her slot at the Byron Bay extravaganza, which will also feature performances from the likes of Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Eagles Of Death Metal, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and loads more!

LP is coming armed with her signature ukulele, perfectly-pitched whistling, haunting vocals, rocking backing band and of course, her latest release, the candid Heart to Mouth.

Catch all the details of LP’s debut Australian headline shows below or head here for the full Bluesfest 2020 lineup so far.

[embedded content]

LP Australian Tour Dates

Presale begins Thursday, 23rd January 10am AEDT

General sale begins Wednesday, 29th January 10am AEDT

Saturday, 11th April 2020

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday, 13th April 2020

170 Russell, Melbourne

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020