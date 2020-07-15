“Online predators of daughters apologize to Sunshine Cruz”

Some online predators of her daughters have apologized to Sunshine Cruz after she recently brought to light their disrespectful comments on social media.

On Facebook, the Love Thy Woman star shared statements of John Kenneth Damaso Cruz, Niño Rey, and Thirdy Fajardo sent to her through her lawyer, Atty. Bonito Alentajan, in which they apologized for making sexual remarks targeted at her and her children Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Sunshine said that she has reached out to her counsel and management for help regarding the situation.

“I’m talking to my lawyer and management to tell you honestly. Nakakausap ko na sila, ‘yung lawyers ko ‘yung mga kung anong mga bagay ang pwedeng ipunin,” she said.

“I have to say my side to people na hindi naman po talaga dapat kinukumpara sa inumin, sa kotse, o sa kung ano pa man ang mga babae lalong lalo na ang mga anak ko,” she added.

Sunshine then stressed that it’s wrong to disrespect a woman regardless of what they choose to wear.

“It’s not about what we wear kasi kahit balot na balot kami meron! I have copies na kahit desente ang suot namin, grabe pa rin ‘yung mga comments at shares na ginagawa on social media about my children,” she said.

She also reminded people to be more responsible in using social media, telling her fellow parents, “Sana ma-educate din po ng mga magulang lalo na ‘yung mga kabataan na nambababoy po sa mga anak namin!”

On Monday, July 13, Sunshine called out individuals—three of which she identified were even schoolmates of her daughters—and online communities over sexual remarks targeted at her and her children by exposing them on social media.

If this is right, I don’t know what’s wrong anymore. pic.twitter.com/pobEkJbftk — Sunshine Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) July 13, 2020

Schoolmates ng mga anak ko pa pala itong tatlo.

I hope you’ll have the courage to face us and say these things straight to our faces.

Keno Damiles

Thirdy Fajardo

Joshua De Jesus pic.twitter.com/rSj8fqm9q6 — Sunshine Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) July 13, 2020

Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca are Sunshine’s daughters with her former husband, actor Cesar Montano.

Angelina, a singer and model, is 18, while both her sisters are minors.

In an Instagram post, Sunshine wrote: “Wala kaming sinasaktan at inaapakang tao. Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae.”

“Anong satisfaction ang nakukuha nyo sa pambabastos nyo sa amin? I may have done sexy movies in the past but it is never a valid reason to treat us this way,” she added.