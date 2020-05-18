“Online sensation Emman Nimedez opens up about battle with leukemia”

Emman Nimedez was diagnosed with leukemia after he suffered from prolonged fever which he first thought to be coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Vlogger Emman Nimedez, who rose to fame after his parody videos of K-Dramas in 2017 went viral online, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia — a type of cancer that affects the body’s bone marrow and blood cells.

In the said video, Emman explained that the diagnosis came after he suffered from prolonged fever which he first thought to be coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

“So ‘yun hinanap nila at na-track nga nila na nasa bone marrow siya. So noong kinuhanan ng samples ‘yung bone marrow ko, ayun lumabas kahapon sa results na mayroon akong acute myeloid leukemia,” he said.

Emman, who now has 1.37 million subscribers on YouTube, also thanked his fans for helping him reach the milestone of achieving his Gold Play Button.

Meanwhile, Nimedez remains hopeful that he would overcome the challenge he is currently facing right now.

“Ito na siguro yung pinaka-malaking hamon na binigay sakin ng nasa itaas. Mahaba-habang pakikipagtalo sa sarili bago ko tuluyang mai-post ‘tong video na ‘to. Pero sa napagtanto ko, kailangan niyo rin talaga ‘to malaman,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

He went on: “Masyado nang malayo yung pinagsamahan natin para hindi ko kayo isama sa biyahe na ito. Medyo malubak lang at matarik kumpara sa mga naunang biyahe. Pero kapit lang. Makakatawid tayo.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

As of this writing, the video is currently at the top spot of YouTube top trending videos.