Online Singaporean Florist, Floristique Boosts Spirits and Immunity with New Line of Affordable Welfare Hampers floris image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 September 2020 – At the onset of the recession, Singapore-based online florist Floristique continues uplifting morale and raising health awareness with a new product line – welfare hampers.

This move was a colossal one for the online florist who had specialized in floriculture ever since its inception in October 2017.

Floristique’s co-founder, Wendy Han’s lightbulb moment came when news of mass layoffs, vast business closures, and economic contractions dominated the headlines.

To spread good cheer and wellness during this period of uncertainty, Floristique ventured into uncharted waters of their own by exploring a new business line beyond floriculture that focuses on immunity and good nutrition.

Spreading Love in a World in Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused humungous upheavals in numerous aspects of life.

Many organizations have been hit hard, while tons of other firms have had to shut their doors for good.

During this challenging time, businesses and individuals alike must do their part to keep community morale up.

As an organization themselves, Floristique was determined to spread positivity amidst these uncertain times.

For Floristique, lending a hand to those in distress and doing their part to boost morale went beyond sending thoughtful gifts. The online florist also sought to encourage better health and wellness with their gift baskets.

Nourishing Eats and Thoughtful Gestures

Aside from keeping community morale up, businesses must build healthier business relationships and stand by each other.

The act of gift-giving does just the trick.

Following more announcements about major layoffs in several international corporations worldwide, Floristique unveiled a new hampers series, including fresh fruits, health tonics, light snacks, and other merchandise.

To top it off, the online florist made delivery free of charge for all gift hampers.

Standing Firm in the Face of the Pandemic

“2020 was a year full of challenges for many businesses like ours. But we’re not going to let these trials break us. If anything, we want to rise out of these troubles stronger and more determined than ever before,” declared Wendy.

While health and travel measures have eased, the reality of the recession remains. Despite this, the online florist is staying positive.

“Our hearts go out to all businesses and business owners who are feeling the pressure from this recession and pandemic. Let’s stay strong and overcome this together!”

