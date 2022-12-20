Online symposium held to promote intangible cultural heritage exchange between Jining and Ashikaga

JINING, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

An online symposium on the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage was held between industry insiders from the city of Jining in east China’s Shandong Province and experts from the Japanese city of Ashikaga on Dec. 16, 2022.

During the event, Zhang Yang, general manager of a local ceramics company and Guo Zonglei, an inheritor of the wood carving technique in Wenshang county, Jining city, introduced the ceramics culture and the wood carving technique, respectively, to the Japanese attendees. Zhang also showed the process of making a ceramics ware during the event.

The Japanese attendees expressed that through the symposium, they came to know that Jining is home to many cultural sites about the Confucius and there are many excellent traditional crafts and craftsmen who endeavor to inherit and promote these crafts in Jining.

China is embracing the world with cultural confidence and self-improvement, the Japanese attendees pointed out, looking forward to the opportunities to organize young Japanese people to visit relevant enterprises in Jining so that they can learn about traditional Chinese culture themselves.

Photo shows the online symposium on inheritance of intangible cultural heritage held between industry insiders from the city of Jining in east China’s Shandong Province and experts from the Japanese city of Ashikaga on Dec. 16, 2022.