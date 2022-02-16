Online tutoring innovator AmazingTalker secures $15.5m Series A fundingAmazingTalker.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media

OutReach – 16 February 2022 – AmazingTalker, a Taiwan-based global platform designed to help students find

private tutors of languages and other subjects including mathematics, has

received $15.5 million in Series A

funding. The round was led by CDIB Capital, with participation from JAFCO Asia

and from 500 Global.

AmazingTalker announced $15.5 million in Series A funding. AmazingTalker founders (from left), co-founder and COO A-May and co-founder and CEO Abner Chao

Over the past five years,

AmazingTalker has attained an annual revenue growth rate of nearly 500 percent,

with 60 percent of revenue coming from overseas. To date, it has around 8,000

registered tutors and 1.1 million registered users, and has clocked 5.5 million

online course reservations.

Launched in 2017, AmazingTalker

aims to make it easy for anyone to learn through technology. It uses algorithms

to match students and tutors precisely and efficiently within a few seconds. It

provides an interactive learning environment that supports independence for

both teachers and learners. Students can communicate their needs directly with

prospective tutors without a binding contract or long-term payment obligation.

From a tutor’s perspective, the

platform widens the pool of prospective customers, and the core value is to

enable them to maximise their earning potential by setting their fees

independently. It also generates insights through data analysis of user

behaviour to help tutors continuously improve the quality of their teaching

services.

AmazingTalker plans to use the

latest investment to grow its business in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Europe

and North America. It currently serves more than a million people across 190

countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. It will also channel funds into

recruiting global talent and growing the number of international users.

“It is our goal to become the

world’s largest online tutor matching platform,” said Abner Chao, Co-founder

and CEO of AmazingTalker. “The injection of $15.5 million in Series A funding

will help reinforce our product development efforts. We are expanding our

offering to cover subjects beyond language and are recruiting experienced

service providers in new fields. We look forward to helping more tutors

maximise their earning potential and continuing to improve the online learning

experience for all our users.”

Up to now, AmazingTalker has

received more than 15 million fundings from investors, including CDIB Capital,

JAFCO Asia, 500 Global and SparkLabs Taipei.

The global appetite for learning

continues to grow. According to UNESCO, 470 million people will seek higher education over the next 15 years, a figure that

far outstretches university capacity and that underscores the need for

alternative learning sources. By 2026, the total global e-learning market is

set to nearly double its 2019 level to close to $400 billion according to Statista.