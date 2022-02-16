Online tutoring innovator AmazingTalker secures $15.5m Series A fundingAmazingTalker.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media
OutReach – 16 February 2022 – AmazingTalker, a Taiwan-based global platform designed to help students find
private tutors of languages and other subjects including mathematics, has
received $15.5 million in Series A
funding. The round was led by CDIB Capital, with participation from JAFCO Asia
and from 500 Global.
AmazingTalker announced $15.5 million in Series A funding. AmazingTalker founders (from left), co-founder and COO A-May and co-founder and CEO Abner Chao
Over the past five years,
AmazingTalker has attained an annual revenue growth rate of nearly 500 percent,
with 60 percent of revenue coming from overseas. To date, it has around 8,000
registered tutors and 1.1 million registered users, and has clocked 5.5 million
online course reservations.
Launched in 2017, AmazingTalker
aims to make it easy for anyone to learn through technology. It uses algorithms
to match students and tutors precisely and efficiently within a few seconds. It
provides an interactive learning environment that supports independence for
both teachers and learners. Students can communicate their needs directly with
prospective tutors without a binding contract or long-term payment obligation.
From a tutor’s perspective, the
platform widens the pool of prospective customers, and the core value is to
enable them to maximise their earning potential by setting their fees
independently. It also generates insights through data analysis of user
behaviour to help tutors continuously improve the quality of their teaching
services.
AmazingTalker plans to use the
latest investment to grow its business in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Europe
and North America. It currently serves more than a million people across 190
countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. It will also channel funds into
recruiting global talent and growing the number of international users.
“It is our goal to become the
world’s largest online tutor matching platform,” said Abner Chao, Co-founder
and CEO of AmazingTalker. “The injection of $15.5 million in Series A funding
will help reinforce our product development efforts. We are expanding our
offering to cover subjects beyond language and are recruiting experienced
service providers in new fields. We look forward to helping more tutors
maximise their earning potential and continuing to improve the online learning
experience for all our users.”
Up to now, AmazingTalker has
received more than 15 million fundings from investors, including CDIB Capital,
JAFCO Asia, 500 Global and SparkLabs Taipei.
The global appetite for learning
continues to grow. According to UNESCO, 470 million people will seek higher education over the next 15 years, a figure that
far outstretches university capacity and that underscores the need for
alternative learning sources. By 2026, the total global e-learning market is
set to nearly double its 2019 level to close to $400 billion according to Statista.