Only 5 residents remain under COVID-19 quarantine in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Out of the 71 patients being monitored for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Quezon province, only five remained under home quarantine, health authorities here said.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office, in a public advisory released 5 p.m. Sunday (March 1), stated that the 66 other patients have already completed their 14-day mandatory home quarantine and did not show signs and symptoms of the disease.

As of Sunday, Quezon remained COVID-19 free, the advisory emphasized.

Patients under COVID-19 monitoring are those who recently traveled to China, Macau, or Hong Kong “but showed no respiratory symptoms and were advised to go into home quarantine” immediately after their arrival.

The seven suspected COVID-19 carriers or those classified as patients under investigation in the IPHO list had been tested negative from the virus.

The public advisory was signed by Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer, and Dr. Anneavbit Talan-De Luna, provincial medical coordinator.

