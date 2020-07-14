Only Batanes under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Carina’ – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Only Batanes province is now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.1 due to Tropical Depression Carina, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday morning.

Pagasa said in its 8 a.m. weather bulletin that winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and intermittent rains may be experienced in the provnce within 36 hours.

Babuyan group of islands was earlier placed under TCWS No. 1 in the 5 a.m. bulletin of Pagasa. The storm warning signal has since been lifted.

However, scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rain showers will still be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” the weather bureau said.

The center of “Carina” was last spotted 95 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes. It is moving northwest at 25 kph and has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The tropical depression was forecast to be 325 kilometers north northwest of Basco by Wednesday morning.

Pagasa said “Carina” is expected to turn northward while heading towards the Bashi Channel and the southern portion of Taiwan.

It is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area this Tueaday or Wednesday morning.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Pagasa advised operators and crewmen of small vessels not to venture out to sea.

