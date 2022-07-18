Only Kids Allowed: Open Call To Recruit Singapore’s First Ever Child “Board of Directors” To Rebrand Lakto As Part of Yummy United’s Product Line

Yummy United , a subsidiary of Food Union, officially opens applications for children between 8 to 12 years old to audition for its Singapore “Board of Directors”

Selected individuals will go through 2 workshops (worth S$1300 ) to learn business skills from real corporate trainers, applying their knowledge in the rebranding of Lakto as part of Yummy United’s offering, happening in March 2023

Yummy United is one of the many food brands under Food Union, a global group of food companies, that runs brands like Ekselence, Pols, and Shapetime

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yummy United, a subsidiary of Food Union which is an international producer of high-quality and delectable food products for children, has now begun its recruitment for its student “Board of Directors” in Singapore.

As a brand built for children, and now, by children, this marks the first of such recruitment for Yummy United in Asia, following previously successful iterations of the campaign launched in both Italy and Russia, since 2019.

“It’s a common adage that children are our future, but more can be done to help them grow and hone their skills in a safe space. At Yummy United, we’re always looking for fresh opportunities to help curious minds learn professional theoretical concepts, supporting them to birth their creative ideas and into actual products that will be produced and sold,” says Serene Lu, Managing Director (Asia Pacific), Food Union.

Want To Sign Your Child Up? Here’s How:

Held from 1 July to 31 July, interested applicants aged between 8 to 12 will have to submit either a hand-drawn, digital, or written resume online . That’s not all. If you know a student bursting with quirky, creative ideas, a 20-seconds video is also more than welcome.

Amongst these applicants, thirty to forty students will be selected for a closed door interview at Hustle — a Singapore based side-hustle marketplace that consolidates services of local hustlers while offering skills-based workshops — before a final group of twenty students are selected to go for the programme. While optional, children who attend the interview would also earn themselves brownie points to be part of the twenty as they get a chance to express themselves to the fullest. Want to draw or dance your most curious ideas out? Why not, bring it on!

Now, The Real Stuff Happens.

Successful students can expect to go through an immersive and educational training programme in August designed by Hustle, that engages the modern workforce and the curious with hands-on workshops for learning and upskilling. All trainers are qualified industry experts, so all students, young and old, will be in good hands.

Meeting regularly with their team, students get to learn new business concepts and hone their leadership skills from experienced veterans in various industries, such as Jeremy Foo, Founder of PR firm Elliot & Co and Koh Cheng Guan , Marketing Director of creative agency WPR Asia .

“As a father myself, I am thrilled to be part of this innovative initiative to contribute to the development of our next generation of talents. This will be an unprecedented opportunity for them to experience work in the real world, and understand what some of their parents do. I believe this programme has been thoughtfully designed to engage the children in their learning and growth,” says Jeremy Foo, Founder, Elliot & Co.

The Magic Begins.

Of the twenty, four will be selected to make up the “Board of Directors”, consisting of a Finance Director, Creative Director, Public Relations Director, and a Marketing Director. With these roles, the board will be given the chance to take on interviews, design product packaging, calculate and forecast costs, and even curate social media content on the brand’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

As a team, they will conceptualise and rebrand Food Union’s Lakto dairy product line, as part of Yummy United’s latest offering. Lakto offers protein-rich cheese curd bars and ice creams made with the freshest Nordic milk and coated with Belgian chocolate. 100% preservative free, Lakto brings to every family’s table snacks that are a great nutritional source of energy for children aged 3 and above.

The programme will eventually culminate in an official launch of the new Lakto range with Yummy United in March 2023, and all 20 of the selected students will go home with an exclusive Back-to-School pack that consists of a bucket hat, a tote bag, and writing materials, valued at S$110.

For more information, please visit: https://foodunionasia.com/yummyunitedsg .

For press images, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Qq7WjraXeXy1zD6gZCXyjFl4EFfSmlkv?usp=sharing

About Food Union

We are Food Union – artisans of delightful products loved by people from Northern Europe to Asia. Our global group of food companies relies on deep market insight, ongoing innovation, and a genuine will to develop strong local brands and advance the wellbeing of our consumers. “It’s not about food, it’s about people” is our company’s purpose. It drives us, unites us, and keeps us consistent wherever we are represented. It is ingrained within us that no matter who we are speaking to – our employees, our customers, our consumers – their interest comes before our provided solutions. For more information, please visit: https://foodunionasia.com/ .

About Yummy United

Yummy United is an international company that makes food products for children. It was created by the founder of Mildberry, a branding agency Oleg Beriev put together with Roman Glebov, an expert in food production technologies. It was first introduced to the world in Italy at the TuttoFood Milano Exhibition on 6 May 2019.

It is based on a unique business model that allows children to actively participate in the life of the company and to influence the creation and promotion of children’s food products. Yummy United has a permanent and regularly re-elected Kids Board of Directors made up of children between 8 and 12. While playing the roles of directors, kids propose ideas for products, flavours, designs and communications, hold discussions with adult experts and approve the solutions that the company introduces into production. The first Yummy United Kids Board of Directors gathered in Italy in the spring of 2019. That was also when the company introduced its first product, chocolate glazed quark bars, unique for the Italian market.