Onyx Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Facilitating Health Data Interoperability with Its SAFHIR Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American healthcare data interoperability market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Onyx Health (Onyx) with the 2021 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award. It leveraged its deep experience with the Blue Button 2.0 project for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to partner with Microsoft and collaboratively build the SAFHIR health data platform. A turnkey solution for fast healthcare interoperability resources (FHIR)-based information exchange, Onyx’s SAFHIR ensures compliance with healthcare data interoperability regulations, cost-effectiveness, member engagement, and innovative business models.



“SAFHIR’s API translates data from any healthcare application into a standard FHIR format, securely accessible by other applications within the organization, partner organizations, patients, and federal and state government agencies,” said Koustav Chatterjee, Principal at Frost & Sullivan. “Besides compliance, the out-of-the-box solution transforms existing data into actionable knowledge that can support customers’ products and services. Widely considered the lowest-risk provider, Onyx’s team brings experience implementation Blue Button 2.0 for CMS, the largest payer in the world.”

The SAFHIR platform has three key modules, namely, SAFHIR CONVERT that ingests claims, clinical, and pharmacy data; SAFHIR SHARE that implements access policy and authorization; and SAFHIR CONTROL that controls, revokes, and manages access. From the design standpoint, SAFHIR is the first solution purpose-built for the unique data-sharing requirements of health plans, providers, and payers. The company distinguishes itself from competing solutions through its proven accuracy.

One of the SAFHIR solution highlights is that it leverages Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment to ensure scalability and performance. It is even available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, which greatly expands its market reach. With its remarkable market performance and industry-leading technology, the company has attracted the interest of US-based payers and health information exchanges. Onyx has established strong client base with Blues and Commercial Health Plans, their strong partnership network makes it easy for health plans to scale and implement complex programs with ease.

“Onyx’s deep expertise, focus on payers, comprehensive roadmap anticipating CMS rules, and commitment to customers sets it apart in the market,” noted Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Its market-leading and unrivaled technology, significant experience in building interoperability solutions, and leadership position the company at the forefront of innovation.”

About Onyx Technology LLC

Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is an expert in enabling customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.onyxhealth.io.

