OOm Singapore Shortlisted For 6 Categories From Marketing-Interactive’s Agency Of The Year AwardsOOm Singapore Shortlisted For 6 Categories From Marketing-Interactive’s Agency Of The Year Awards.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 June 2023 – OOm Singapore, a leading digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce their selection as a finalist for several prestigious categories for MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Agency Of The Year Awards 2023 in Singapore. This recognition highlights OOm’s exceptional performance and industry-leading expertise across various disciplines.

Organised by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, these awards celebrate excellence within the marketing and advertising industry, providing agencies with a coveted platform to showcase their exceptional capabilities, stand out from their competitors and highlight their overall strength. Esteemed as Singapore’s Premier awards programme, The Agency Of The Year Awards honours agencies that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovative strategies and remarkable achievements.

With a rich history spanning 19 years since MARKETING-INTERACTIVE published its inaugural report on the top 50 agencies in Singapore, this milestone event commemorates the 16th anniversary of the first Awards Gala. It was a momentous occasion that celebrated the very best agencies across the marketing-communications spectrum. Over the years, these initiatives have become integral pillars of the industry, recognising the exceptional contributions made by agencies in Singapore.

The award programme prides itself on a rigorous evaluation process, leveraging a distinguished panel of independent, senior client-side marketers as judges. These professionals bring together their expertise and experience to assess agencies based on their overall performance, setting the highest standards of excellence in the marketing and advertising realm.

OOm Singapore has been selected as a finalist in six categories, including:

Digital Agency of the Year

eCommerce Marketing Agency of the Year

Independent Agency of the Year

Lead Generation Agency of the Year

Performance Marketing Agency of the Year

Search Marketing Agency of the Year

This prestigious recognition showcases OOm Singapore’s exceptional business performance, remarkable client portfolio and campaigns, and steadfast dedication to pushing the limits of innovation.

As OOm Singapore eagerly anticipates the results, the agency remains resolute in delivering exceptional digital marketing services and solutions, driving business growth for their clients, and upholding their position as a trailblazer within the industry in Singapore. Reflecting on their achievement, Ian Cheow, CEO and co-founder of OOm Singapore, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Our team at OOm Singapore is honoured to be shortlisted for multiple categories at the esteemed MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Agency of the Year Awards. They reflect our unwavering commitment to perfection and our relentless pursuit of innovative digital marketing strategies. We are dedicated to helping our clients thrive in the competitive landscape and will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the industry”.

Wyvan Xu, the company’s COO and co-founder also thanked their clients for their trust and partnership in driving the agency’s success.”We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their support and collaboration. It is through their trust in our abilities that we have been able to consistently deliver outstanding results and make a significant impact in their digital marketing efforts. Being a finalist proves the strong relationship we have built with our clients, as we continue to strive for excellence and maintain our position as industry leaders in digital marketing,” said Wyvan Xu.

The winners of the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Agency of the Year Awards will be unveiled during a highly anticipated gala event on the 14th of July, 2023, where the agency with the highest overall score will be bestowed the honourable title of Overall Agency of the Year.

