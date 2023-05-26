O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beautyimage-1.png

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. (O&P QUALITY TRADE CO., LTD.), a renowned manufacturer and distributor of dietary supplements for hair health care, has signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University. The collaboration aims to fuel innovation in nutrition and jointly develop the “Complete Nutrition Drink with Fine Texture in Powder Form,” providing consumers with superior health choices.

Since its establishment in 2015, O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading provider of dietary supplements dedicated to advancing the well-being and aesthetic aspirations of the Thai people. With an unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology and product excellence, our extensive portfolio addresses diverse consumer needs. We proudly introduce our distinguished sub-brands: HERRMETTO, HORSY, GLUCON, and Dee-Nize. Each brand offers meticulously formulated products catering to specific hair health requirements, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals.

The HERRMETTO and HORSY brands provide hair and scalp care supplements for both men and women, encompassing internal nourishment and external protection through shampoos, serums, and tonics. In addition, GLUCON offers natural dietary supplements that help diabetic individuals maintain blood sugar levels, while Dee-Nize promotes sleep quality. With a vision to be a leader in health and beauty products, we boast a team of professionals offering pre- and post-product advice and a secure and efficient customer data management system. Over the past eight years, consumers have entrusted their well-being to O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, a significant event unfolded at Mahidol University’s Institute of Nutrition Building. O&P Quality Trade Company Limited and the Institute of Nutrition at Mahidol University signed a momentous “Memorandum of Understanding for Academic Cooperation in Nutrition.” This partnership grants O&P Quality Trade Company Limited the rights and licensing to produce and distribute the revolutionary “Complete Nutrition Drink with Fine Texture in Powder Form,” an innovative medical food replacement product. Developed through extensive research by Asst.Prof. Dr. Thunnalin Winuprasith, this product meticulously combines essential nutrients from all five vital food groups: protein, carbohydrates, good fats, vitamins, and minerals. By signing this memorandum, O&P Quality Trade Company Limited and the Institute of Nutrition embark on a promising journey, making valuable food and nutrition research findings easily accessible to Thai consumers. Notably, this product offers a palatable powdered solution, catering to individuals experiencing “difficulty swallowing,” a condition affecting a significant portion of the population, with prevalence rates ranging from 2% to 20% among the general population and up to 60% among older people. Moreover, the product’s versatility extends to diverse consumer groups, including senior citizens, diabetic patients, cancer patients, and individuals seeking effective weight management solutions.

O&P Quality Trade Company Limited and the Institute of Nutrition at Mahidol University have forged a strategic partnership to advance nutrition and exemplify their unwavering commitment to the well-being of Thai consumers. These esteemed organizations empower individuals to attain optimal health and vitality by leveraging their expertise to transform research into powdered products.

O&P Quality Trade Company Limited and the Institute of Nutrition at Mahidol University are spearheading a future where pioneering research seamlessly converges with practical solutions, elevating lives and fostering holistic well-being.

Hashtag: #O&PQualityTrade

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.