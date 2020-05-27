Opengear Adds NetOps to Out-of-Band Management, With Launch of Operations Manager Appliances

EDISON, New Jersey, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ: DGII), and a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced the launch of the new NetOps Console Servers: the OM1200 and the OM2200. These appliances are the first of their kind, capable of running standard Docker containers, and bringing Smart Out-of-Band and NetOps automation together in a single piece of hardware.

As the market leader in Out-of-Band management with 75% of Fortune 100 companies using its solutions, Opengear’s unique approach raises the bar for the rest of the industry, providing NetOps automation tools to network engineers for everyday management of their infrastructure. Continued innovation is key to meeting the evolving needs of network resilience.

The new NetOps Console Servers are the only Out-of-Band appliances in the industry to feature both an x86 processor and a secure boot process to protect against configuration and firmware tampering.

The units support standard Docker applications, which means users can deploy their own automation modules, and third-party or Opengear NetOps Modules, on the console server itself.

The embedded TPM 2.0 chip adds a level of physical security to Out-of-Band provisioning that is unique to Opengear appliances, keeping its content protected even in insecure remote facilities.

A large internal flash memory (16GB/64GB in the OM1200/2200) provides enough storage to keep configuration and software files on site, where they are needed.

Both the OM1200 and the OM2200 form key elements of Opengear’s Network Resilience Platform, which is managed by the Lighthouse management software, and includes the company’s award-winning Smart OOB™ Console Servers (ACM7000, IM7200, and CM7100 appliances). Opengear has always embraced an open architecture–in fact, that’s where the “Open” in Opengear came from–and all products are Linux based. This continues with the expansion into NetOps, with standard tools such as Ansible, Docker and Python at the core of the new OM appliances.

“These innovative NetOps console servers expand the value delivered by the Opengear solution,” said Marcio Saito, chief technology officer, Opengear “Network engineers can now deploy a single appliance at each location which will not only provide them with secure remote access, but also the presence and proximity layer to serve as base for programmability and automation of network management.”

“Customers have consistently selected Opengear as the clear market leader in Out-of-Band management,” he continued. “Now they can trust us to with their NetOps implementation. Our Network Resilience Platform provides NetOps automation and Smart Out-of-Band together in a single solution.”

Opengear’s Network Resilience Platform provides secure remote access to critical network devices through a separate management plane. It has the ability to automate NetOps processes, such as securely deploying and provisioning equipment, and to access Remote IP devices at any edge location. All of Opengear’s appliances are designed specifically for Out-of-Band management, and manufactured at Opengear’s facility, allowing the company to maintain a consistent design approach and full control of quality and inventory management

“With the Network Resilience Platform, Opengear has moved beyond emergency access. The platform extends management access to the edge of the infrastructure through an always-on management plane that is resilient to disruptions in the production network,” said Saito “We’re enabling engineers to manage, monitor and remediate their critical network devices, while also allowing them to lock down many features in the production network to improve security. Taken together, it is further evidence that Opengear can be seen as synonymous with the term ‘network resilience’.”

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices, through innovative software and appliances, enables technical staff to manage their data centers and remote network locations reliably and efficiently. Opengear’s business continuity solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Brisbane, Australia. Opengear was acquired by Digi International in December 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. Both companies will continue to build and support strong customer relationships. For more information please visit www.opengear.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

CONTACT: +44(0)7918552082