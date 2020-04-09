“Opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform live on Easter Sunday from Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral”

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is set to perform from an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on Easter Sunday.
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is set to perform from an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on Easter Sunday, for a livestream concert intended to champion love, hope, and healing amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
. To grow, or to grow old: we can look at this choice we must make every day that way. The fork in the road, the choice between the right and the wrong path that every action implies, can help us grow or make us grow old. Every decision made in love and generosity gives us the strength to grow; everything that makes us put up walls, out of pride or fear, makes us older. No emergency or challenge can erode the joy of choosing, the joy of growing, that God gifts us at every sunrise. . . Crescere oppure invecchiare: possiamo pensarla anche così, la scelta che ogni giorno ci troviamo di fronte. Quel bivio (tra il bene ed il male) che in ogni azione chiama a schierarsi, in ogni singolo gesto, può farci crescere o farci invecchiare. Tutto ciò che è dettato da un pensiero d’amore, di generosità, ci restituisce la forza d’esser cresciuti; tutto ciò che invece ci chiude in noi stessi, per orgoglio o paura, ci rende più vecchi. Non c’è emergenza, non c’è difficoltà che possa scalfire la gioia di scegliere, la gioia di crescere, a ogni sorgere del sole che Dio ci propone. . Andrea
The concert will be streamed live on Andrea’s YouTube channel 1700 GMT on April 12. He will be accompanied by the cathedral’s only organist, Emanuele Vianelli, who is set to play one of world’s largest pipe organs and perform a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni’s “Sancta Maria.”
“I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” said “The Prayer” hitmaker in a statement.
“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart,” he added.
Italy as of Monday, April 6, has suffered the world’s highest death toll from COVID-19, with a total of 16,523 deaths and nearly 133,000 cases.
In an official statement, the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said: “This year, Easter will be very different for all of us … I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world.”