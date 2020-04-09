“Opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform live on Easter Sunday from Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral”

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is set to perform from an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on Easter Sunday.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is set to perform from an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on Easter Sunday, for a livestream concert intended to champion love, hope, and healing amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The concert will be streamed live on Andrea’s YouTube channel 1700 GMT on April 12. He will be accompanied by the cathedral’s only organist, Emanuele Vianelli, who is set to play one of world’s largest pipe organs and perform a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni’s “Sancta Maria.”

“I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” said “The Prayer” hitmaker in a statement.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart,” he added.

Italy as of Monday, April 6, has suffered the world’s highest death toll from COVID-19, with a total of 16,523 deaths and nearly 133,000 cases.

In an official statement, the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said: “This year, Easter will be very different for all of us … I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world.”