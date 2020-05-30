“OPM artists join together for Bayanihan Musikahan’s final show”

Chito Miranda, Ebe Dancel, and Noel Cabangon are just some of the names to perform on the show, while Gary Valenciano will have a encore concert.

Ryan Cayabyab’s Bayanihan Musikahan, a campaign promoting bayanihan among Filipinos amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to hold their final show at 7PM tonight, May 30, 2020.

Titled ‘Pasasalamat sa Taumbayan,’ the event will be graced by iconic Pinoy artists namely Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, Ebe Dancel, Noel Cabangon, Louie Ocampo, Mike Villegas, Bayang Barrios,

Yumi Lacsamana, and Philippines’ Petite Piano Princess Kate Torralba, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano will also have an encore concert at 8:30PM on his Facebook page at fb.com/GaryVOfficial. Zsa Zsa Padilla and the Zamora brothers of the Manoeuvres will be his special guests. Part of the donation is for the benefit of the production freelancers through NLEC PH and the Shining Light Foundation.