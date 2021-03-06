“Oppa James? James Reid gets a Korean Oppa transformation with Ryan Bang’s help”

James Reid just got a Korean hair makeover courtesy of Ryan Bang.

Ryan Bang brought James Reid to his Korean salon in Quezon City for a hair makeover fit for an oppa.

The It’s Showtime host teased James for having “damaged” hair, adding his fellow Kapamilya actor should avail of his salon’s hair treatment services.

“Grabe. Maganda ‘yung hair, maganda ‘yung mukha, pero ‘yung damage, sobrang sira. Parang ipapabuhay natin ‘yung hair,” Ryan said.

While James was having his hair done, Ryan reiterated it’s going to be the first time people will see him become a Korean oppa.

“First time niyo manonood si James Reid na Korean Oppa. Selfie ka! I think you will never do this again,” Ryan said.

At one point in the video, James told Ryan he still loves the latter even if he made him look like an “alien.”

“That’s how much I love you, bro. I’m a freaking alien, bro,” James said.

When asked how he feels about his experience having Korean perm for the first time, James told Ryan: “I love it.” To which Ryan responded with: “Very plastic ka. Hindi sincere. Nababasa ko sa mata mo na ayaw mo ‘yung ganito. Pero thank you.”

“Try natin kasi baka bagay kay James na Oppa,” he said.

“All the fans are gonna be so shocked, bro,” James responded to Ryan.

While James admitted his face looks as if he doesn’t seem bothered, the singer-actor said he actually is.

“I look relaxed right now, but deep inside I’m freaking out,” he said.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

At one point in the video, Ryan told James that he can go to his salon whenever he wants to and bring along Nadine Lustre to avail of his salon’s services for free.

“Can you bring here your sister? Lauren, may malisya ako sa ’yo. I have a crush on you. But James didn’t make the bridge to meet you. Ate Lauren, please come here. Let’s have deep conversation.

“She has a boyfriend,” James told Ryan. Ryan then responded by saying: “Sana sinabi mo kanina pa.”