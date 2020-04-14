“Oppa! Korean actors we love who are above 35 and still single”

Hyun Bin and Gong Yoo lead the pack of these hot hunks who are long past the millennial age but still makes us fall in love with their good looks and charming talent.

With Pinoys getting addicted and binge-watching different Korean dramas even way before the community quarantine period began this year, sometimes it’s hard to keep track of all the good looking actors from all the series, especially with Korean entertainment companies constantly launching new faces with every show. But there are also those heartthrobs who stand the test of time and keep their stars shining bright even when competing with younger actors for new roles. Here are our top five favorite Korean actors aged 35 and above who have never lost the power to make us fall in love with them onscreen.

Park Hae Jin, 36 years old

This cutie from the Netflix series Cheese in the Trap looks way younger than his actual age even though he has always been truthful about his age. After playing supporting roles in dramas like My Love from the Star, Doctor Stranger, and Man to Man, he finally got his breakout role in the Korean drama adaptation of the webtoon Cheese in the Trap which was first made into a series in 2016 and then a movie in 2018. Aside from his talent onscreen, Hae Jin is also known for his charitable contributions to society which helped raise awareness for various campaigns which won him a Civil Public Welfare award in 2014.

Hyun Bin, 37 years old

More popularly known this year as Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok from the hugely successful drama series Crash Landing On You this year, Hyun Bin has been an actor and model since 2003. This Theater Studies graduate got his big break in the 2006 romantic comedy My Name is Kim Sam Soon and then a resurgence in his career again in the fantasy romance Secret Garden in 2010. His two films Come Rain, Come Shine and Late Autumn were part of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival which he attended. Before Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin was first paired with leading lady Soon Ye-Ri in the film The Negotiation in 2019 where he also did the action thriller Confidential Assignment. This year, he is set to start working on the movie Bargaining which will be be filmed abroad.

Kim Jae Wook, 37 years old

Born in Korea but raised in Japan, Jae Wook was a band member before getting into modeling and eventually acting. He auditioned for the role of the Korean-Japanese barista in the 2006 hit drama Coffee Prince then starred in his first film Antique in 2008. He formed his own modern rock band named Walrus in 2008 where he served as guitarist and vocalist. He has also starred in various series and movie projects like Marry Me, Mary!, Who Are You?, The Temperature of Love, The Guest, and was most recently seen as the star of the romantic drama Her Private Life opposite Park Min-Young.

Ju Ji-Hoon, 37 years old

Kingdom star Ju Ji-Hoon may be making waves with his role as Crown Prince Chang in Netflix’s thrilling zombie series, but hardcore K-drama fans will have first met him through the 2006 series Princess Hours where he played his first lead role as Crown Prince Lee Shin along with actress Yoon Eun-hye. The Tagalized version of the series was shown on ABS-CBN. Before acting, the e-Business graduate did modeling for major international brands. He is also a multi-awarded actor for various projects. Ji-Hoon also starred in various Kdrama series The Devil, Five Fingers, and the recently released Netflix series Hyena.

Lee Dong Wook, 38 years old

Long before he played the role of the Grim Reaper in the hit series Goblin, Lee Dong-Wook made his Pinays go crazy during his visit to ABS-CBN to promote his 2005 series My Girl. After winning the grand prize in a modeling competition, Dong-Wook started acting that same year and has never looked back. His roster of drama series includes Partner, Scent of a Woman, Wild Romance, The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King, Blade Man, Bubble Gum, and Life. His most recent series Touch Your Heart reunited him with his Goblin co-star Yoon In-Na and was released in 2019. He was currently cast to be part of the fantasy series Tale of a Gumiho which is scheduled this year. Dong Wook also started hosting his own talk show Because I Want To Talk to celebrate his 20th anniversary in showbiz.

Gong Yoo, 40 years old

With local celebrities like Anne Curtis and Sharon Cuneta fangirling over the Goblin and Train to Busan star on social media, fans of all ages can certainly agree to his undeniable charm and versatile acting talent. Aged like fine wine, Gong Yoo is one of the most veteran actors in Korea that are still on top of their game. His star continues to shine with multiple endorsements, successful projects and rave reviews even after almost two decades of being an actor. This Theater degree graduate actually started as a video jockey and music show host. His breakout role came in the TV adaptation of the novel The Coffee Prince which debuted in 2007 and paired him with Yoon Eun-hye. He also starred in another box-office hit The Age of Shadows. His most recent project Seo Bok has him playing an ex-agent of an intelligence agency.