OPPA System Has Been Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certificationimage-3-.jpg

Since 2018, OPPA System has been adapting and transforming the hybrid and virtual event management sectors across China and Asia Pacific through the latest technologies.

OPPA’s innovative services include event management, webinars and hybrid events built on a virtual event platform. OPPA’s platforms are stable and reliable, serving the full range of local, regional and international clients.

About ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification by SGS

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates to existing and potential customers, suppliers and shareholders the integrity of our data and systems and our commitment to information security. It can also lead to new business opportunities with security-conscious customers, can improve employee ethics and strengthen the notion of confidentiality throughout the workplace. It also allows the enforcement of information security and a reduction in the possible risk of fraud, information loss and disclosure.

Partnering with SGS’s ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification means better-performing processes, increasingly skilful talent and more sustainable customer relationships.

