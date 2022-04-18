OPPO has introduced Premium Service for Reno7 Pro 5G users in MalaysiaOPPO-Premium-Service-KV.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 April 2022 – With the exciting launch of Reno7 Series 5G, OPPO has begun to introduce a premium service package to the Reno7 Pro 5G users. It is the first time that OPPO tries to expand the coverage of premium service, initially bundled with its flagship Find Series, to the Reno series in Malaysia, as a new attempt on expanding into the high-end market.

OPPO premium service is an exclusive “VIP” service package to elevate customers’ experience. There are three essential amenities exclusively for Reno7 Pro 5G’s customers. Firstly, OPPO offers a 24-hour Exclusive Hotline at 1-800-81-7666 that answers customers’ questions and solves any problems. Additionally, Reno7 Pro 5G users can enjoy a prioritized service through the “VIP” lane at the My OPPO Space. Lastly, OPPO will push to offer services from exclusive engineers specifically cultivated through rounds of screenings instead of outsourcing the repair service to third parties.

Besides, OPPO also provides a trustworthy service package for customers who purchase the Reno7 Series 5G, such as Free Send-in Repair Service, Free Labor Costs, Service Day Repair Discounts, OPPO Protection Plan, Software Upgrade Benefits and 1 Hour Flash Fix. It is noteworthy that Free Send-in Repair Service allows customers to send devices in for repair without visiting the service center or paying any shipping fees.

OPPO is truly making it possible to provide customers with not just an excellent device but also an enjoyable, distinctive experience and a satisfactory repair service under the service motto, “Care & Reach”.

For more information on OPPO Premium Service, kindly refer to: https://support.oppo.com/my/

