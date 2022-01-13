OPPO Indonesia won “The Most Creative & Innovative Service Center 2021” By Tabloid PulsaPulsa.jpg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – With the rapid development of the mobile Internet, smart phones have become an indispensable tool in modern society. According to the latest report from Strategy Analytics, an authoritative market research organization, the average replacement cycle of mobile phones by users in the UK is 38 months, that in the United States is 41 months, and the replacement cycle for Chinese users is 28 months. Obviously, extending the user replacement cycle through higher after-sales service quality is a new competition among major smartphone brands.

In December 2021, the OPPO Indonesia service team won five awards such as “The Most Creative & Innovative Service Center” and “Most Valuable Service Center ” from five technology media including Indonesia’s leading digital media Tabloid Pulsa.

As awards media reports, in order to meet the increasingly diverse needs of users, OPPO Indonesia service team explores and taps into users’ pain points. While providing users with guaranteed daily services, they continue to expand online self-service channels and offer innovative and diverse solutions. The team also offers convenient send-in repair service and multi-platform online consultations.

In addition, at the Service Center, Indonesia service team is constantly optimizing user experience, so that customers can truly enjoy OPPO’s trustworthy services. Now users can enjoy free screen protective films and save on the labour cost no matter when they visit the store. They can also participate in the monthly Service Day activities. On special festivals such as Earth Day, OPPO will also hold special events, so that users can have more opportunities to enjoy benefits like maintenance discounts. If the device needs to be repaired after tests, technicians will try to complete it within an hour, shortening the user’s waiting time. It is understood that OPPO has launched a set of O-elite certification systems to enhance the capability of service personnels and ensure high-quality service experience.

OPPO services is accelerating the process of globalization

In the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brands in 2021, OPPO ranks sixth. Since the first overseas Service Center launched in 2011, OPPO has established more than 2,500 Service Centers in 60+ countries and regions around the world by the end of 2021. Last year, OPPO has accelerated the establishment of high-end service capabilities in overseas markets following the brand’s high-end breakthrough strategy, and therefore launched premium service such as International Warranty Service for flagship models.

Under the brand belief “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the world”, OPPO has always put consumers’ needs first. And through deeper insights into customers’ needs, OPPO Support is committed to providing the best solutions timely adhering to the service concept of “Care & Reach.

The awards presented to the OPPO Indonesia service team not only shows the progress of OPPO’s globalization but also OPPO’s determination to pursue the perfection in user experience.

Nowadays, smartphone products have developed increasingly mature and service experience has become an important factor affecting users’ consumption choices. OPPO’s long-term efforts on this front are believed to be well regarded by consumers in the future.

