OPPO Serves Up More Unparalleled Experiences through Professional Imaging Technologies at Wimbledon 2023image-1.jpeg

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – To celebrate the start of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023, and its fifth consecutive year as Official Smartphone Partner of the event, OPPO is bringing its latest flagship smartphones to Centre Court this year to capture inspirational moments from the grass court season and bring them to tennis fans around the world.

Since becoming an Official Partner to The Championships in 2019, OPPO has been using the professional imaging and AR technologies of its smart devices to provide an unmatched experience that enables fans worldwide to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the sport. This year, through the incredible imaging power of its latest flagship devices – including the OPPO Find N2 Flip – OPPO hopes to empower global fans to capture and share remarkable moments throughout the event.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in tennis, The Championships 2023 will take place from 3 July to 16 July in London. As part of its partnership with the event, OPPO will continue to join The All England Lawn Tennis Club in presenting the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award at the event.

Established to recognize young players who have made breakthroughs in their career at Wimbledon, and further encourage them to reach new heights, the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award has been presented three times since it was introduced in 2019. After winning the award last year, Carlos Alcaraz went on to become the first teenager and the youngest player ever to be ranked No.1 in the ATP Men’s Singles rankings. Previous winners of the award also include Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu and current world No.4 Coco Gauff. Wimbledon fans will have the chance to select this year’s winner by voting on Wimbledon social media channels throughout the event.

Together with The Championships, Wimbledon and its belief “In Pursuit of Greatness”, OPPO aims to inspire positivity and confidence with its “Inspiration Ahead” brand proposition. OPPO will work closely with the All England Club to strengthen its connection and engagement with global tennis fans as it inspires more people to make positive changes in life and get closer to the action at Wimbledon 2023.

