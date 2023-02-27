OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series of Smart Living Innovations at MWC 2023Picture 7.jpg

OPPO Find N2 Flip, which sets a new benchmark for flip phones, shines at MWC 2023, highlighting OPPO’s commitment to boosting the foldable smartphone market.

UEFA Champions League Ambassadors Michael Owen and Luis Carcia become the first global users of OPPO Find N2 Flip .

OPPO showcases its first Wi-Fi router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, and other technical breakthroughs in the fields of chips, health, AR, etc., exploring more possibilities for future smart lifestyles.

OPPO is actively meeting sustainable development goals in accordance with its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050, while strengthening its global position with professional, reliable products and services.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach – 27 February 2023 – OPPO is today showcasing a range of its latest innovative technologies at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023). During the event, OPPO is not only showing a selection of flagship devices including the pocketable OPPO Find N2 Flip, but also introduces a number of industry-leading innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives – smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning, such as OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more. By delivering enhanced, connected experiences through these virtuous innovations, OPPO is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart living.

“As the world’s fourth largest mobile phone brand, OPPO has showcased a series of innovations at MWC23, from folding flagship phones to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience. By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Service, OPPO.

Revolutionizing the vertical foldable experience, OPPO Find N2 Flip will turn flips into users’ first choice

OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO’s first vertically folding phone recently launched globally in London, has become a major draw to OPPO’s booth.

Find N2 Flip is the best flip phone on the market today. Measuring 3.26 inches, Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip phone currently available, making everything smarter and easier to do. Its 50MP main camera, MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad imaging system combine to deliver a professional camera experience. Equipped with the New Generation Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. Thanks to the new Flexion Hinge, the crease of Find N2 Flip remains unobtrusive even with long-term use. Find N2 Flip also comes with a massive 4,300mAh battery and 44W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging, making it the first flip to comfortably last a full day of typical use.

This pocketable flip flagship will be on sale in Europe from February 28. Thanks to its disruptive and innovative design and superior user experience, it’s expected to make the flip the format of choice for more users around the world.

OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find N2 have both been appointed as Official Smartphones of the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League Ambassadors and football stars, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia both join OPPO on the first day of MWC, becoming the first global users to experience the incredible OPPO Find N2 Flip.

In addition to OPPO Find N2 Flip, visitors to the OPPO booth can also experience the latest OPPO flagship phones such as OPPO Find N2, and IoT products including OPPO Enco X2, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO Pad, and OPPO 45W Liquid Cooler.

Focusing on Smart Living Initiatives, OPPO showcases milestones in “Virtuous Innovation”

Based on its four internal Smart Initiatives: smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning, OPPO has brought a number of technology breakthroughs to the event, providing more ways to empower smart, connected experiences in the future.

In “smart productivity”, OPPO has further expanded its communication technology product portfolios. OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, based on the Qualcomm® Immersive Home 216 Platform, is OPPO’s first Wi-Fi router product, supporting the Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 standard, and is capable of providing a 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signal at the same time. The combination of its high-gain antennas, OPPO’s self-developed anti-interference algorithm and network directional speed-up technology enables Wi-Fi with wider coverage, enhanced stability, and faster speeds[1]. The elegant cylindrical appearance with hidden antennas makes it fit perfectly within a modern, minimalist home, while the unique internal structure helps improve heat dissipation, ensuring always-on connectivity that covers every corner of the home.

OPPO Zero-Power Tag is the first prototype device based on OPPO Zero-power Communication technology. Leveraging key technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, it harvests radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functionality and communicate battery-free in order to meet the diverse needs of IoT in the coming 6G era. This is the first time that OPPO has demonstrated the OPPO Zero-Power Tag’s capabilities in item identification and positioning, and data collection from temperature sensors, both powered by RF energy.

OPPO is also showcasing its extensive achievements across other Smart Initiatives, such as OPPO’s first self-developed flagship Bluetooth audio SoC, MariSilicon Y, the new-generation, ultra-light AR glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, OPPO’s first family health monitor concept device OHealth H1, and OPPO’s first end-to-end power management chip SUPERVOOC S, etc.

In addition, OPPO is also jointly demonstrating a number of technological milestones with different partners, including select proposals from the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator: EEG Hearables from IDUN Technologies and Cynteract’s glove designed to help people with hand injuries to recover more effectively; hardware accelerated ray tracing technology on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform; innovative Android features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair on OPPO flagship smartphones, and trials of Google One and YouTube Premium for up to 6 months, with selected OPPO devices.

Actively practicing corporate social responsibility, OPPO has committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050

Under its corporate mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO has taken action to integrate sustainability into its long-term development strategy. By the end of 2022, OPPO managed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 6,000 tons annually. Starting with the European market in 2023, OPPO will remove virtually all plastics from the external packaging of its mobile phone products and will ensure that all packaging materials are made from 100% biodegradable materials.

On the opening day of MWC2023, OPPO has also published its first Climate Action Report, the OPPO Climate Action Report: Climate Pledges and Low Carbon Development Strategy, co-developed with global consultancy, Deloitte. The report proposes OPPO’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050, and outlines its future blueprint for low carbon development. With these plans, OPPO will transform its entire business into a low-carbon enterprise.

[1] “faster speeds” indicates that the network directional speed-up technology enables the Wi-Fi network to quickly identify and connect OPPO smartphones and tablets equipped with ColorOS 13 and above, and intelligently increase connection speeds by up to 20% for games, online courses, and online meetings.

