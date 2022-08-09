OPPO to launch all-new ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 on Aug 18th image-1.jpeg

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 August 2022 – OPPO unveiled the date of the online launch event for its latest mobile operating system, ColorOS 13 today. It will be one of the first OEM operating systems based on Android 13 to be launched.

ColorOS 13 – Among one of the firsts of OEM operating system based on Android 13

OPPO has been working closely with Android to deliver the best possible operating system experience on ColorOS. Back at Google I/O in May, OPPO announced that the OPPO Find N and OPPO Find X5 Pro would be among the first smartphones worldwide to receive the Android 13 beta update. ColorOS 13 integrates with Android 13’s underlying safety and privacy features, and provides customization features similar to Google’s Material You.

ColorOS 13 Global Launch Event-Aug 18, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+8

ColorOS 13 includes a range of new smart features developed by OPPO that are tailored to deliver the best experience with large displays, provide seamless interconnectivity between multiple devices, and enhance productivity and efficiency. A brand-new design will also be introduced on the OS to deliver a concise, comfortable, and smooth Android experience.

For more information about ColorOS 13, please join the ColorOS Official Launch Event on YouTube and Twitter at 7:00 PM GMT+8 on August 18th.

