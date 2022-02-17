OPPO to Launch its Flagship Find X5 Series on 24 February 2022OPPO.jpg

- Find X5 series is the first to feature OPPO’s self-designed NPU
MariSilicon X
- Find X5 Pro will feature
Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
CHINA, SHENZHEN – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – The pioneering smart device brand, OPPO, today announced the
launch of its high-end flagship smartphone with world-first imaging experiences
– OPPO Find X5 series.
OPPO marries breathtaking
high-end design with best-in-class technology and camera innovation. Join OPPO
and #EmpowerEveryMoment at the global Find X5 Series launch event, to be
streamed live via OPPO’s official
channel on 24 February 2022 at 11:00 GMT/19:00 GMT+8.
At OPPO INNO Day 2021, OPPO
announced MariSilicon X, the dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes
smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – nighttime recording.
Taking quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time
RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance – Find X5 Pro
shines a light on the night.
Powered by the
latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Find X5 Pro stays
cool under pressure and is supercharged to handle the most demanding games and
applications. On the outside, it embodies a futuristic design to express a
sense of calm and timeless beauty. With an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, the
Find X5 Pro achieves clean, modern sophistication while creating a surface
texture that reduces fingerprints, and follows a perfectly-smooth, uniform
incline to gently cushion the camera module.
With unrivalled night
shooting capabilities, the high-end 5G flagship Find X5 Pro builds on the core
DNA that makes OPPO a hit with consumers and critics alike. With a futuristic
aesthetic, new ColorOS, world-class performance, ultra-fast connectivity and a
camera system that’s out of this world, Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphones.
Join the
