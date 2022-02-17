OPPO to Launch its Flagship Find X5 Series on 24 February 2022OPPO.jpg

Find X5 series is the first to feature OPPO’s self-designed NPU

MariSilicon X

Find X5 Pro will feature

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

CHINA, SHENZHEN – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – The pioneering smart device brand, OPPO, today announced the

launch of its high-end flagship smartphone with world-first imaging experiences

– OPPO Find X5 series.

OPPO marries breathtaking

high-end design with best-in-class technology and camera innovation. Join OPPO

and #EmpowerEveryMoment at the global Find X5 Series launch event, to be

streamed live via OPPO’s official

channel on 24 February 2022 at 11:00 GMT/19:00 GMT+8.

At OPPO INNO Day 2021, OPPO

announced MariSilicon X, the dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes

smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – nighttime recording.

Taking quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time

RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance – Find X5 Pro

shines a light on the night.

Powered by the

latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Find X5 Pro stays

cool under pressure and is supercharged to handle the most demanding games and

applications. On the outside, it embodies a futuristic design to express a

sense of calm and timeless beauty. With an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, the

Find X5 Pro achieves clean, modern sophistication while creating a surface

texture that reduces fingerprints, and follows a perfectly-smooth, uniform

incline to gently cushion the camera module.

With unrivalled night

shooting capabilities, the high-end 5G flagship Find X5 Pro builds on the core

DNA that makes OPPO a hit with consumers and critics alike. With a futuristic

aesthetic, new ColorOS, world-class performance, ultra-fast connectivity and a

camera system that’s out of this world, Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphones.

Join the

global online launch event to #EmpowerEveryMoment

on Thursday February 24th at 11:00 GMT/19:00 GMT+8 on OPPO’s official

channel.